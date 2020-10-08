New sobriety program designed to keep offenders sober and out of jail; new monitoring system draws both praise and criticism

They’re also arrested if the test detects any alcohol.

On one hand, county officials say that keeps the community safe if people are driving drunk to their breath tests.

“Until this program was in place the response was not automatic if someone failed a PBT [portable breath test] or a UA [urinalysis] or didn’t show up to test,” Teton County Prosecuting Attorney Erin Weisman said. “They were not being arrested. Rather, a hot test or failure to test would be addressed the next day or a few days out if over the weekend, by my office filing a motion or a petition with the Court.”

On the other hand, for those struggling with mental health issues, being on time twice a day for breath tests isn’t always the easiest task, Trefonas said.

If someone is arrested for a hot test or for being late, they’re to be seen by a judge within a reasonable amount of time, with the goal being the next day.

Trefonas said sometimes it’s been three days later, like if a client is arrested on a Friday afternoon.

“I don’t like the arresting all the time,” she said. “It clogs up the court dockets.”