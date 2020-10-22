New solar generation research facility in the works near UW

The team at 9H Energy moved one step closer to realizing their goal of establishing a solar research center on Tuesday. The company secured a conditional use permit from the county, Albany County Planning Director David Gertsch confirmed.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In materials provided to commissioners, 9H Energy made the case for bringing more solar energy development into Wyoming. Laramie provides prime conditions for producing energy through solar panels. Ample sun, elevation and cool winter temperatures help the performance of photovoltaic cells. That said, the state only has 137 megawatts of solar generating capacity installed, ranking 39th nationwide in solar energy, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association.

Eventually, the team hopes to establish a hub for renewable energy innovation and equip its facility with an additional 2.5 megawatts of capacity. They believe doing so will generate more jobs and economic activity for the state too.

The company anticipates breaking ground at the site before the end of the year. But in the meantime, it has already started facilitating a partnership with Cameron Wright, UW’s interim dean of the College of Engineering, and 31 students. The students have divided up into seven teams and will submit proposals on both solar panels and energy storage technology designs. The team with the winning proposal will receive a $5,000 prize.