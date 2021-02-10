New study shows Wyoming airports generate $2 billion in economic activity

A new study from the Wyoming Department of Transportation shows the state’s 34 public airports have a significant economic impact on their surrounding communities, a finding that policymakers hope will keep the state’s aviation industry in the forefront as Wyoming looks to recover from the financial downturn of the COVID-19 pandemic.
WYDOT’s sweeping Aviation Economic Impact Study — which examined the overall economic impacts of all of the state’s airports prior to COVID-19 — showed an overall economic impact of more than $2 billion on local economies around the state in 2019, helping to support nearly 22,000 jobs and generate nearly $88 million in state and local tax revenues either through direct or indirect spending.
Those numbers mark a substantial improvement over the past decade primarily due to increased investment in the state’s aeronautics division, which has not only helped to bolster the state’s tourism industry, but industrial developments in and around those facilities as well. Since the last study on the state’s aeronautics sector was released in 2013, the number of jobs supported by the state’s airports have nearly doubled, according to the report, while the overall economic impacts generated by airline activities have increased by nearly 43%.
Much of the reason for that, the report reads, is due to a substantial increase in tourist traffic, which accounts for approximately 60% of all economic activity supported by the state’s airports.
That impact was particularly acute in communities including Jackson (whose airport generated an estimated $763 million in visitor spending), Casper ($30 million) and Cody ($20 million), which represented the lion’s share of the approximately $1.2 billion in economic activity generated from tourist traffic that year. For reference, the next highest-earning airport, Gillette, generated an estimated $8 million in visitor spending.
After the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism — and the means to make that tourism — will likely play a key role in aiding the state’s economic recovery.
“This is the largest private sector employer in the state: the leisure and hospitality industry,” Diane Shober, director of the Wyoming Department of Tourism, said on a press call announcing the study. “That should not be ignored.”
Tourism was not the only factor aiding the growth. According to the report’s findings, airport tenancies by industrial or commercial businesses helped generate nearly a quarter of all economic activity seen in the past year through enterprises like aircraft maintenance providers, corporate flight departments, flight instructors and terminal concessionaires, among others.
Success was not universal however: according to the report, several airports included in the study actually saw their economic impacts decline from 2013, either due to the loss of a major business tenant or through a lower-than average level of capital investment in those facilities.
“There’s a lot of variables involved for each of those airports,” said Devon Brubaker, airport director at Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport in Rock Springs. “At a smaller airport, if you have one business where the owners retired and closed up shop, it can have a significant impact on their economic activity. Whereas something like that at a larger airport might not have as large of an impact, or that impact may be covered up by another new business that’s within.”
Though the performances of each airport varied widely, all — the panelists said — generally had a positive, commensurate impact for their surrounding communities: a fact policymakers hope state and local officials will keep in mind as they consider where to allocate funding in today’s tight budgetary environment.
The Aviation Economic Impact Study, Brubaker said, will serve a valuable role in advancing those discussions.
“It’s important that when we speak to residents, when we speak to local businesses and industries, that they really recognize the economic value of every dollar we invest in capital, every dollar we invest in operations, has an immediate return to the community,” Brubaker said.