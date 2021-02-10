New study shows Wyoming airports generate $2 billion in economic activity

A new study from the Wyoming Department of Transportation shows the state’s 34 public airports have a significant economic impact on their surrounding communities, a finding that policymakers hope will keep the state’s aviation industry in the forefront as Wyoming looks to recover from the financial downturn of the COVID-19 pandemic.

WYDOT’s sweeping Aviation Economic Impact Study — which examined the overall economic impacts of all of the state’s airports prior to COVID-19 — showed an overall economic impact of more than $2 billion on local economies around the state in 2019, helping to support nearly 22,000 jobs and generate nearly $88 million in state and local tax revenues either through direct or indirect spending.

Those numbers mark a substantial improvement over the past decade primarily due to increased investment in the state’s aeronautics division, which has not only helped to bolster the state’s tourism industry, but industrial developments in and around those facilities as well. Since the last study on the state’s aeronautics sector was released in 2013, the number of jobs supported by the state’s airports have nearly doubled, according to the report, while the overall economic impacts generated by airline activities have increased by nearly 43%.