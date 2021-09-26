New twists, few answers in carnivore trophy hunting debate

With grizzly hunting still out of reach, the private citizens who contributed to the species’ recovery for decades have yet to see a return on their investment. But even the state’s sense of obligation to hunters is controversial.

“I think it’s a false statement to say that hunters are the only people that pay for conservation in the state, but they are the ones that are given the most voice, especially when it comes to something like hunting grizzly bears,” Combs said.

Gov. Mark Gordon announced last week that grizzly bears had met all recovery requirements set by the Fish and Wildlife Service and that Wyoming would ask, again, that management be returned to the state.

“Grizzly bears, by all measures, have been fully recovered since 2003,” Gordon said during a call with reporters last Thursday. “Today, we know there is an expanding number of grizzly bears spilling out over the edges of bears’ biological and socially suitable habitat.”

Gordon’s is a common attitude among those pushing for state management of grizzlies. Many view “suitable habitat” not as areas physically capable of sustaining predators, but only those with little potential for conflict with humans.