New twists, few answers in predator trophy hunting debate

For nearly half a century, some of Wyoming’s biggest trophies prowled just out of hunters’ reach.
The state has tried to buck federal constraints on hunting. But aside from a few short-lived victories and a recent win on wolves, its grizzly bears and gray wolves remained firmly in the custody of the U.S. government, shielded by the stringent terms of the Endangered Species Act.
It’s been 46 years since grizzlies were declared threatened and 26 years since wolves were reintroduced to the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. During that time, control has yo-yoed from the federal government to the states and back again, driven by yearslong legal battles, administration changes and evolving management plans.
Gray wolves and grizzly bears are known to target cattle and other livestock. Wolves, in particular, are hated by ranchers. But both species are unpopular, and unwelcome, in most of Wyoming.
Legally, the state has no choice but to meet the minimum standards set by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, but because Wyoming is determined not to let the predators’ populations exceed those minimums, either, a pattern has emerged that satisfies no one. Again and again, the state meets federal recovery requirements and regains authority over bears and wolves, enacts hunting policies that incense conservation groups and then sees that authority overturned in court or upon further review.
Thirteen years after the first federal attempt to delist Wyoming’s wolves and fourteen years after the first attempt to delist its grizzlies, trophy hunters and their opponents are no closer to finding common ground. Accusations continue to fly: of the state fudging population numbers, of the feds manipulating recovery targets, of both sides misrepresenting science.
“In the early ‘90s, the minimum number considered recovered was 300,” said Brian Nesvik, director of the Wyoming Department of Game and Fish. “And then the science said that now that number might be more like 400, and so they decided to buffer that and make it 500. And then, you know, by the 2016, delisting, the number became really 674, with a floor of 600. So the goalposts have moved, for sure.”
Not everyone sees it that way. Kristin Combs, executive director of Wyoming Wildlife Advocates, called managing to minimum populations a “disservice” to other regional ecosystems where bears once lived, but are no longer found.
“Whether we’re looking at 700 bears, or 1,200, or even 1,500, we’re still looking at such a miniscule number of them, that is, in no way, can we say a recovered population. We should be looking at thousands of bears,” said Kristin Combs, executive director of Wyoming Wildlife Advocates.
The explanation is straightforward, if not simple: The state government has a narrower view of species recovery and population maintenance than the federal government does.
For the state, it’s about meeting the goals set by the Fish and Wildlife Service, without letting populations exceed them. The state wants to minimize human disruption, maximize hunting opportunities and avoid drawing federal scrutiny.
But the federal government is more focused on genetic exchange, food availability, population dynamics and other indicators of long-term stability that don’t always align with numerical quotas.
“I don’t know how you reconcile those two views,” Combs said. “I think that is an incredibly difficult challenge for the public, because this is a resource that’s held in the public trust.”
Wyoming was last granted oversight of both grizzly bears and gray wolves in 2017. A year later, as the state pressed forward on its first grizzly hunt in decades, a federal district judge sided with conservation groups and reinstated the bears’ Endangered Species Act protections.
The state is growing frustrated by the federal government’s unwillingness to relinquish control of the species. According to Nesvik, the Game and Fish Department is voluntarily allocating extra funds toward grizzly recovery.
“We’re spending about 2 million a year on grizzly bears specifically,” he said. “Those expenditures are all funded by sportsmen dollars. They don’t receive any money from the general fund. So it really fits well in the North American model that says, you know, those folks who use wildlife resources in general pay for their management.”
With grizzly hunting still out of reach, the private citizens who contributed to the species’ recovery for decades have yet to see a return on their investment. But even the state’s sense of obligation to hunters is controversial.
“I think it’s a false statement to say that hunters are the only people that pay for conservation in the state, but they are the ones that are given the most voice, especially when it comes to something like hunting grizzly bears,” Combs said.
Gov. Mark Gordon announced last week that grizzly bears had met all recovery requirements set by the Fish and Wildlife Service and that Wyoming would ask, again, that management be returned to the state.
“Grizzly bears, by all measures, have been fully recovered since 2003,” Gordon said during a call with reporters last Thursday. “Today, we know there is an expanding number of grizzly bears spilling out over the edges of bears’ biological and socially suitable habitat.”
Gordon’s is a common attitude among those pushing for state management of grizzlies. Many view “suitable habitat” not as areas physically capable of sustaining predators, but only those with little potential for conflict with humans.
When bear populations outgrow those refuges, “they end up in areas outside of suitable grizzly bear habitat, get in trouble and get killed. And I just don’t understand how that’s somehow healthier for the bears, then to manage them and keep them within numbers that the available habitat can sustain,” said Sy Gilliland, president of the Wyoming Outfitters and Guides Association.
Opponents, meanwhile, are advocating for a more nuanced view of bears’ expansion. The population isn’t growing all that quickly, Combs said. But they’re having a harder time finding food in their usual habitat, partly because of climate change, which is leading to increased conflicts.
“”We also, on the flipside of that, have communities that are not necessarily ready — that may have not had grizzly bears in their community in the past 100 years,” Combs said. “What we could be doing, to get those communities ready is hitting education pretty hard and looking at sanitation controls food storage and things like that, so that when bears do show up, people are kind of ready for that.”
With wolves, the situation is different. Gray wolves remain in the charge of the state, and the Game and Fish Department has relied on hunting to keep the wolf population just above 150.
Last week, however, the Fish and Wildlife Service revealed plans to reevaluate wolves’ conservation status, angering proponents of state wolf management.
“The state of Wyoming has long demonstrated it can effectively manage and protect the state’s wolf population,” U.S. Sen. John Barrasso said in a statement following the relisting announcement. “Today’s actions are just more of the endless political antics from Washington bureaucrats and extreme environmentalists who have no interest in doing what’s right for Wyoming.”
The status review was initiated not because of Wyoming’s actions, but following efforts by Idaho and Montana, where wolves have been allowed to proliferate more freely, to curtail their populations by up to 90%. Conservation groups have since called for the Fish and Wildlife Service to order emergency relisting of the species.
It’s a new position for Wyoming, which historically has had the most restrictive management practices and the least restrictive hunts, and faced the harshest criticisms from conservation groups. In 2008, after wolves were first delisted, the state planned a hunt so lenient that a federal judge suspended wolf management in all three states.
“There’s no question that the Cowboy State’s approach was a big reason the judge granted a preliminary injunction preventing Wyoming, Montana and Idaho from managing wolves while the March delisting is contested in court,” the Star-Tribune editorial board wrote in a call for compromise after the decision.
Wolves were ultimately relisted. That compromise never came.
Wolves were last delisted in Idaho and Montana in 2011. Both states designated all of their wolves as trophy animals, setting firm yearly quotas and issuing a limited number of permits. The strategy withstood the test of time — and survived opponents’ challenges.
For Wyoming, the hangup was its “dual-status” system, which would require licenses for trophy hunting in the northwestern part of the state but allow wolves to be shot on sight, without permits, elsewhere. Wyoming’s plan dragged through the courts for years as wolf hunting proceeded outside its borders.
When Wyoming finally won control over gray wolves, the dual-status system delivered on its promise of sustaining minimum populations without dipping below federal standards. Now its neighbors, whose wolves number in the thousands, are looking to emulate that approach — by slashing their wolf populations to a few hundred each in a matter of months, alarming conservation groups and the Fish and Wildlife Service.
Wyoming’s well-established approach to managing both wolves and grizzlies is polarizing. State leaders see the strategy’s success as a triumph. Like many conservation advocates, Combs disagrees.
“This is not driven by science,” she said. “It’s not driven by any kind of biological rationale in any way, shape, or form. It is truly politics.”