Newborn of fallen Wyoming Marine granted college scholarship

The newborn daughter of a Wyoming Marine killed during the evacuation of Afghanistan will receive a college scholarship from the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation.

Rylee McCollum, 20, was killed in an Aug. 26 suicide bombing at the Kabul Airport. More than 180 people died in the attack, including 12 other members of the U.S. military.

Kabul fell under Taliban control Aug. 15 as U.S. troops neared the end of their withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The Kabul Airport became the point of departure for tens of thousands of civilians fleeing the country. Together, U.S. and NATO forces evacuated over 100,000 people.

McCollum and other service members were there to provide security during the evacuation. The Bondurant native was in Afghanistan on his first deployment.

McCollum’s daughter, Levi Rylee McCollum, was born just 19 days after his death.

Two online campaigns raised over $1 million for the family in September — one supporting the newborn’s schooling, and other for Jiennah Crayton, McCollum’s wife.

The Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation announced it would pay for her higher education in a Sept. 29 news release.