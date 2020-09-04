Newcastle football game at Buffalo canceled because of COVID-19 concerns

Friday's varsity football game between Newcastle and Buffalo has been canceled due to concerns over COVID-19.
The football game is the first this fall to be canceled in Wyoming due to coroanvirus-related issues. Wyoming Indian and St. Stephens schools, however, had previously canceled their entire seasons for that reason.
Buffalo activities director Ryan Mader confirmed the cancellation via email to wyopreps on Friday morning. The news was first reported by wyopreps.com.
“This week Newcastle has been dealing with many uncertainties and precautions in relation to COVID-19," Mader wrote. "Most recent developments from last night (Thursday) and this morning (Friday) has forced the decision to cancel tonight’s (Friday’s) game.”
Also Friday, wyoming-football.com reported Friday's cancellation came as a result of Newcastle's game last week against Hot Springs, South Dakota.
A press release from Weston County School District No. 1 Superintendent Brad LaCroix said a player from Hot Springs tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.
The Dogies did not practice on Thursday, the release said, and one Newcastle player was put on COVID-19 testing protocol.
The release said no one on the Newcastle football team has yet tested positive for COVID-19. Schools remain open. Other activities will go on as scheduled.
“We suspended team activities immediately when a member of the team went into the protocol, and had hoped we would have information this morning from health officials that would allow us to life that suspension and play tonight’s game,” LaCroix said in the release. “We were able to buy a little time last night, but we simply had to make a ‘go’ or ‘no-go’ decision this morning. Without new information from health officials, we can’t justify lifting the suspension yet and sadly have to cancel tonight’s game out of caution. The health and well-being of our players and their families — both here and in Buffalo — has to be our first priority, and we just don’t have enough information at this time to go ahead and play tonight.”
