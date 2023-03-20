NEWCASTLE (WNE) — Newcastle High School was in an extended lockdown on March 15 after the school was informed that a student had brought a gun to school. There have been no injuries reported as a result of the incident, but after the school’s administration confirmed that a gun had been brought to school, both Newcastle Middle School and the high school remained locked down while law enforcement investigated the situation.

“It is no secret; we actually recovered a gun on school grounds. I don’t know if we know the full intent, but the nice thing is everyone is alive,” Weston County School District #1 Superintendent Brad LaCroix told the News Letter Journal.

According to LaCroix, the lockdown began after a student came forward with information about another student having a gun in the high school on Wednesday morning.

“Thankfully for all of us, one student who found out about the weapon did the one thing we hope all our students will do when they hear or see suspicious or concerning activity: they reported it,” Principal Bryce Hoffman said in a letter sent to families after the lockdown.

The principal informed families that law enforcement was notified as soon as the administration was made aware of the situation, and action was taken immediately to ensure the safety of students and staff.

“We all think that we are in a small town, in a community that has a good understanding of guns and gun usage. However, when it comes to a gun on school grounds with harmful intent, we have to rethink the safety of everyone,”said LaCroix.

The juvenile suspect is currently being detained at the Campbell County Juvenile Detention Facility. Newcastle Police Department Chief Chuck said he believes the student is being charged with crimes, although he was not able to divulge the actual charges.