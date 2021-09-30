'Nightmare’ elk hunt turns heads in Teton County

That zone, which largely falls on private land, stretches from the south end of Grand Teton National Park to Highway 22. Hunting elk there can be tricky, and a non-resident who lacked local knowledge and showed up early morning at a place like the Emily’s Pond Levee wouldn’t know that it’s a recreational hub.

Volunteer “poop fairy” Jane Frisch walks the levee almost daily and knows it as well as anybody. Her big concerns about mixing hunting with other uses along that swath of the Snake is public safety.

“There were young families playing in the river that day,” Frisch said. “On a Sunday afternoon there’s a lot of people out there, and a lot of people of all ages.”

The visual, she said, was “really upsetting” to a lot of people who passed by.

The next afternoon, Hannah Pollat biked to just beyond where Geringer’s pals were cutting up elk on the island. The Jackson resident, who went for a quick swim, didn’t know what the commotion was about, but said that seeing people shoot elk in such a high-use area would have rubbed her wrong.

“I would have been like, ‘Are you kidding me?’” Pollat said.

But not all of the interactions the veteran hunters had with passersby that Sunday were unpleasant.