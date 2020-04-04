Nine more coronavirus cases tied to Lander assisted-living center

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Nine new cases of coronavirus have been identified in Fremont County, all of which are tied to a Lander assisted-living center, authorities said Saturday.

Officials have ordered all of the remaining residents and staff at the Showboat Retirement Center to undergo testing, according to an announcement from the Fremont County Incident Management Team.

Testing has identified 36 cases of COVID-19 in Fremont County -- tied for the second most in Wyoming. But the total is almost certainly higher, health experts say, because of the lack of testing supplies. In fact, doctors there have directed at least 670 people to self-isolate in the past two weeks.

In a video Wednesday, Fremont County Health Officer Brian Gee said that the county had eight of the state's 16 hospitalized patients and more than half of them were critically ill and on ventilators. Three of those critically ill patients are under the age of 60, he said.