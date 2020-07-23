Nine Wyoming competitors qualify for final round at National High School Finals Rodeo

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Yoder's Haiden Thompson qualified for Thursday's night's finals in two events after the second go-round of the National High School Finals Rodeo was completed Thursday morning in Guthrie, Oklahoma.

Thompson, the NHSFR defending rookie all-around champ, was third in the average in goat tying with a two-run time of 15.11 seconds and was 12th in breakaway roping with a two-run time of 6.64 seconds. Thompson also is fourth in the all-around standings.

Joining Thompson in the championship go-round, which is comprised of the top 20 in the average standings in each event, were five Wyoming cowgirls and three Wyoming cowboys.

The boys finalists include Big Piney team ropers Kolby Bradley and Arye Espenschied, last year's reserve champs. Bradley and Espenschied snuck into the finals at No. 19 with a time of 21.5 seconds on two runs. Gillette's Parker Manor covered just one saddle bronc during the week, scoring 66.0 points, but that was enough to earn him the No. 20 spot.

On the girls side, Yoder's Kadra Clark joins Thompson in the goat tying finals. Clark sits fifth with a time of 15.57 seconds. Kate Budge from Kelly is tied for seventh in cutting with 287 points.