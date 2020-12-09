Nineteen more people have died from COVID-19 in Wyoming, state reports

In mid-September, cases began increasing at a rate exponentially higher than anything seen here since the pandemic began — a trend that has continued into November. Subsequent spikes in hospitalizations and deaths have followed.

In response, multiple counties have put local face mask orders in place. The Governor and State Health Officer this week issued such an order for residents statewide.

The symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. Health officials recommend self-isolating for two weeks if you have contact with a person who has the illness.