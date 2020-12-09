Nineteen more people have died from COVID-19 in Wyoming, state reports

Nineteen more Wyomingites have died from COVID-19, the state reported Wednesday.
With the latest deaths, 299 people have now died from the virus statewide. Forty-two of those deaths were reported this week and 84 this month.
Eighty-four deaths over a 10-day span is a record. The previous 10-day high for death announcements was 75.
The nineteen deaths reported Wednesday include, according to the Wyoming Department of Health:
- An older adult Campbell County man died late last month. He was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Carbon County man died late last month. He was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Fremont County man died last month. He was not hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Fremont County woman died earlier this month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Fremont County woman died late last month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Fremont County man died late last month. He was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An adult Goshen County man died within the last week. He was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Laramie County woman died last month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Laramie County man died within the last week. He was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An adult Natrona County woman died earlier this month. She was hospitalized and was not known to have had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An adult Natrona County woman late last month. She was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Natrona County man died late last month. He was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Natrona County woman died last month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Sheridan County woman died within the last week. She was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Sublette County man died within the last week. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Sweetwater County woman died late last month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Sweetwater County man died within the last week. He was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Uinta County man died within the last week. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Washakie County man died late last month. He was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
In mid-September, cases began increasing at a rate exponentially higher than anything seen here since the pandemic began — a trend that has continued into November. Subsequent spikes in hospitalizations and deaths have followed.
In response, multiple counties have put local face mask orders in place. The Governor and State Health Officer this week issued such an order for residents statewide.
