Ninety new beds part of Jackson ski resort plans to keep employees

JACKSON (WNE) — Jackson Hole Mountain Resort plans in about two weeks to start building three four-story buildings to house its workers.

“We’re not looking to make money or even break even on these units,” said Ty Hoath, the resort’s vice president of human resources.

The 30 new units of employee housing, totaling 31,000 square feet, are Phase 2 of the 2014 Powderhorn units in west Jackson, which are about 20 minutes from the resort. The project will double what was included in the first phase of the Powderhorn complex — 92 beds — with 90 more.

Construction is expected to take 16 to 18 months and be completed for the 2023-24 winter season. There will be a mix of one, two and four-bedroom “apartment-style” units.

The top three floors will have the four-bedroom units with lock-off bedrooms, two bathrooms, communal kitchens and kitchen areas. One and two-bedroom units will be on the ground floors.

This year, Hoath said, the resort is putting employees up in 390 beds, in either temporary master leases or resort-owned housing.

Workforce deed restrictions were voluntarily placed on all units in the new development, according to the Jackson/Teton County Housing Department and Town Planning Department.

With no “affordable” restrictions from the Housing Department, Hoath said, the resort independently determines how much employees can afford to pay to make units affordable.

Hoath said each employee pays under the affordability standard from the federal government, or 30% of gross income.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0