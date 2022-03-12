Ninth COVID-19 death reported in Wyoming prisons

Another Wyoming inmate has died from COVID-19, according to an update from the Department of Corrections.

This latest death brings the pandemic's death toll in Wyoming prisons up to 9. The first death due to the virus was reported in January 2021.

The department releases information on each death in its facilities and performs autopsies for all, but does not disclose cause of death to the public.

The most recent round of testing found 22 cases of COVID-19 at the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp, and 10 among those incarcerated at the Wyoming Honor Farm.

The women's center in Lusk reported two cases, and the state penitentiary found one.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.