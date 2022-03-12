Ninth COVID-19 death reported in Wyoming prisons

Another Wyoming inmate has died from COVID-19, according to an update from the Department of Corrections.
This latest death brings the pandemic's death toll in Wyoming prisons up to 9. The first death due to the virus was reported in January 2021.
The department releases information on each death in its facilities and performs autopsies for all, but does not disclose cause of death to the public.
The most recent round of testing found 22 cases of COVID-19 at the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp, and 10 among those incarcerated at the Wyoming Honor Farm.
The women's center in Lusk reported two cases, and the state penitentiary found one.
