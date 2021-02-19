No charges for Wyoming homeowner accused of feeding grizzlies

That warning proved prescient.

Before officers began an enforcement case, Boyce, who knew the resident, went to try to talk her out of feeding while bears were in the area. She told him on Oct. 13 that a small cinnamon-colored black bear had been around but disputed that there had been grizzly bear activity on her property. When Boyce asked her to stop and told her that feeding could endanger the bears by leading to dangerous habits, she replied, “I don’t want anything to happen to the bears.”

Boyce thought she took his guidance seriously, according to the documents. But 10 days later, DeBolt got back in touch with his federal counterparts to say that Grizzly Bear 962 was still frequenting the property. Additionally, DeBolt passed word that another grizzly and a black bear were also being drawn to the neighborhood. That same day, a Teton Park biologist alerted Game and Fish that Grizzly 399 and her four cubs were seen in the Meadow Road area — one subdivision to the north.

When the two law enforcement officers went to confront the Solitude wildlife feeder that afternoon, the famous grizzly family was in her yard.