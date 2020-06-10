You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
No positive cases among Wyoming athletics' first wave of COVID-19 testing
View Comments
breaking top story
UW ATHLETICS

No positive cases among Wyoming athletics' first wave of COVID-19 testing

Wyoming - New Mexico Football

The University of Wyoming's High Altitude Performance Center is pictured Oct. 19, 2019 adjacent to War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

 File, Star-Tribune

LARAMIE -- The University of Wyoming has received the first wave of COVID-19 test results from its student-athletes and coaches.

Unlike some schools around the country, all of them are negative.

The school announced Wednesday night it has received results for 166 student-athletes and select staffers that have been tested for the novel coronavirus so far, and none of them were positive. The news comes less than a week after some football and men's and women's basketball players were tested as part of the school's seven-phase plan to gradually get all of its student-athletes back on campus.

The first phase saw roughly 80 student-athletes return to town on May 31 to begin a 14-day quarantine before starting voluntary on-campus workouts. Some athletic department staffers, including UW's football coaches, were tested before then. Student-athletes were administered tests four days later.

Student-athletes in the second phase are scheduled to return to campus next week.

All student-athletes are being tested upon their return to campus. Should any of them test positive in the future, UW deputy athletic director Matt Whisenant recently told the Star-Tribune that those athletes will follow guidelines put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which would include another period of isolation and retesting.

UW is one of the few schools that has yet to report any positive cases within its athletic programs since getting their athletes back on campus. Boise State, Alabama, Auburn, Iowa, Texas Tech, Florida State and Oklahoma State are just some of the institutions nationwide that have already reported positive cases.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Wyoming has 768 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 612 confirmed recoveries. Eighteen state residents have died as a result of contracting COVID-19.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News