No positive cases among Wyoming athletics' first wave of COVID-19 testing

LARAMIE -- The University of Wyoming has received the first wave of COVID-19 test results from its student-athletes and coaches.

Unlike some schools around the country, all of them are negative.

The school announced Wednesday night it has received results for 166 student-athletes and select staffers that have been tested for the novel coronavirus so far, and none of them were positive. The news comes less than a week after some football and men's and women's basketball players were tested as part of the school's seven-phase plan to gradually get all of its student-athletes back on campus.

The first phase saw roughly 80 student-athletes return to town on May 31 to begin a 14-day quarantine before starting voluntary on-campus workouts. Some athletic department staffers, including UW's football coaches, were tested before then. Student-athletes were administered tests four days later.

Student-athletes in the second phase are scheduled to return to campus next week.