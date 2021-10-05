No regrets for Wyoming teacher fired over mask requirement

“It was an easy decision, but only because I had the support of my husband,” Smith said. “My husband has been amazing in his support.

“We both believe in our freedom of raising our kids. We felt strongly enough for our kids and for our freedoms, it's worth it,” she added. “I have my family. We’ll be just fine.”

And Smith isn’t sitting alone at home, while she considers what’s next. The Smiths withdrew their two children from the school district.

“Right now, I teach my own two kids (at home), rather than in a classroom,” Smith said.

That’s not to say she isn’t considering a return to teaching at a local school at some point in the future, as the family has no plans to leave the Sheridan area.

“I would … I’d love to go back to teaching, though I don’t know about the public school system,” Smith said. “There’s a lot of avenues, I think. I just have to see what doors open. The only thing holding me back is figuring out what’s best for my kids.”

In fact, Smith added, despite being initially suspended, she thought she’d still be teaching for SCSD2.