No state agency is tracking K-12 covid-19 quarantines in Wyoming

Nor do they report to the Wyoming Department of Health, said spokesperson Kim Deti. The state health department will eventually be able to derive how many students and school staff statewide test positive for the virus from case interviews with those individuals. But the department won’t get any information from school districts, and won’t track staff and student quarantines at all.

The health department will also be responsible for compiling the information from those interviews, meaning the data does not cover a point-in-time. Deti confirmed she did not yet have K-12 data for the week as of 1 p.m. Friday.

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department will be involved in contract tracing infections within the local school district, but it is not receiving aggregate data.

“We aren’t getting any data from NCSD on positives or quarantines,” county health department spokesperson Hailey Bloom said via text. “The only way we know if they attend school or work for NCSD would be through contact tracing on positives only and at this time we don’t have the staff capacity to track it.”

Natrona County School District, which went back to school Wednesday, is publicly sharing the data once every two weeks -- a change from the weekly updates given last school year. Southerland said there will be no update this week.