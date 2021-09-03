 Skip to main content
No state agency is tracking K-12 covid-19 quarantines in Wyoming
breaking top story

  Updated
First Day

Orin Smith, the ESP teacher at Park Elementary School, works as a crossing guard Wednesday on Center Street in downtown Casper. Natrona County schools went back into session that day.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

More than 90,000 students are enrolled in a public elementary or secondary school in Wyoming -- roughly 15% of the state’s population.

Most of those students have now returned to mask-optional, in-person classes. COVID-19 outbreaks have already quarantined hundreds of students and forced one district to go virtual for the next two weeks.

If you wanted data on how many students have been quarantined in a given school, or even a given district, you might have to figure it out yourself. While some districts are voluntarily reporting that information, no state agency is tracking that data and school districts aren’t required to report it.

Natrona County School District spokesperson Tanya Southerland confirmed the school district is not required to report any information on student and staff quarantines to any local, state or federal entities.

Districts don’t report any COVID-19 related data to the Wyoming Department of Education, spokesperson Linda Finnerty confirmed.

Nor do they report to the Wyoming Department of Health, said spokesperson Kim Deti. The state health department will eventually be able to derive how many students and school staff statewide test positive for the virus from case interviews with those individuals. But the department won’t get any information from school districts, and won’t track staff and student quarantines at all.

The health department will also be responsible for compiling the information from those interviews, meaning the data does not cover a point-in-time. Deti confirmed she did not yet have K-12 data for the week as of 1 p.m. Friday.

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department will be involved in contract tracing infections within the local school district, but it is not receiving aggregate data.

“We aren’t getting any data from NCSD on positives or quarantines,” county health department spokesperson Hailey Bloom said via text. “The only way we know if they attend school or work for NCSD would be through contact tracing on positives only and at this time we don’t have the staff capacity to track it.”

Natrona County School District, which went back to school Wednesday, is publicly sharing the data once every two weeks -- a change from the weekly updates given last school year. Southerland said there will be no update this week. 

Wyoming is experiencing a dramatic surge in COVID cases. While the increase began this summer, the reopening of schools is expected to drive cases even higher. On Wednesday, the Casper-Natrona County Health Department sent out a public warning that the rise in infections and quarantines in daycares and schools could result in major workforce shortages.

Correction: An earlier version of this story said 90,000 was 5% of the state's population. The correct figure is 15%. 

Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes

Health and education reporter

Morgan Hughes covers health and education in Wyoming. After growing up in rural Wisconsin, she graduated from Marquette University in 2018. She moved to Wyoming shortly after and covered education in Cheyenne before joining the Star-Tribune in May 2019.

