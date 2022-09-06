Non-native pest introduced to harm invasive plant, help native species

Wyoming unveiled a new weapon recently in its decades-long fight to quell an invasive weed that’s toxic to cattle and is overrunning native plants across the state: a pest so tiny that it can travel by wind.

The mite, Aceria drabae, is native to northern Greece and can feed on hoary cress, a flowering perennial better known as whitetop. Human activity has carried whitetop from its native range in Asia and the Mediterranean to much of the rest of the world, including all 23 Wyoming counties, where it has no natural predators.

Native species “have natural enemies that have adapted along with them here in North America,” said Aaron Foster, supervisor of the Fremont County Weed and Pest District. “All those little stressors help keep those plants in balance with each other.”

Invaders, like whitetop, often don’t.

“There's no pressure on those plants to stay in balance, and without that pressure, they have a competitive advantage over our native plants. So they can slowly but surely start pushing out our desirable species until they become the dominant one on the landscape,” Foster said.

While Wyoming already employs a range of whitetop management strategies, including grazing and herbicides, it has also been investing in the search for biological control measures for more than two decades.

Researchers at Montana State University and the U.S. Department of Agriculture found that the mite harms whitetop without threatening the native Wyoming growth already struggling to compete with whitetop’s vigorous spread.

Since receiving federal approval several years ago, researchers have successfully established populations of the mite in Montana. Wyoming officials introduced them in the state for the first time in May, in a low-traffic part of Fremont County, and are waiting to see whether they’ll stick.

The county has previously introduced a number of other species under similar circumstances, including, most recently, two insect species — a midge and a wasp — to combat the pervasive Russian knapweed, native to Eurasia and dangerous to horses.

So far, Foster said, at least one of those insects seems to be having the desired effect.

Russian knapweed reacts to the presence of those insects — and whitetop to the mites — by forming abnormal growths, a process that diverts energy away from growth and seed production, lessening the plants’ vigor.

The state doesn’t expect the mites to eradicate whitetop, even if they thrive in Wyoming. Instead, the hope is that the mites will make it harder for whitetop to colonize new areas, and easier for native plants to compete for resources where whitetop is already present or does take hold.

“It adds another layer of competition,” Foster said, “which helps kind of move the pendulum a little bit in favor of our natural species — there's some competition out there then.

Established mite populations will spread on their own, in the wind, on debris and likely even on other animals. But if all goes to plan, officials will continue introducing the mites elsewhere in the state to more rapidly slow whitetop proliferation.