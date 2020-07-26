Nonprofits and Elk Refuge partner to save house in Jackson

Teton Transport’s Vern Woolstenhulme and his crew moved the house about a mile east Sunday morning to Elk Refuge property, where it will provide housing for a refuge employee and family.

“This is a precedent-setting project for our agency,” Fath said. “The house relocation is a creative solution to the staff housing crisis that our agency continues to face at the National Elk Refuge. The project is not only a win for the National Elk Refuge, but also a win for our partners on this project — Shacks on Racks and the Grand Teton Association, and a win for the community.”

The bungalow sat at the corner of Cache and Simpson for about 90 years, with several prominent members of the Jackson community having owned it over the decades — Charles Fox (Jackson’s sole carpenter in the early 1900s, who built it in the ’30s), Almer P. Nelson (former Elk Refuge manager, coincidentally) and Lester May (a former Jackson mayor).

Early photos show it as a white single-family home with a front porch. In more recent years it was used as a rental property, the front porch was enclosed and the house was painted brown with a red trim. Attorney Bill Schwartz has owned the property since 2006 and said he’s planning on building townhomes there.