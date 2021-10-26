North Platte fishery showing resilience after Mullen Fire

“The ash suffocates the fish,” Compton said. “It gets in the water and they can’t take up the oxygen in their gills.”

Anglers reported seeing fewer fish in Douglas Creek this summer than they had in the past, prompting biologists to make sure they included it in their surveys. They’ll want to hear reports from other areas as well, Kirkeeng said. He reported that the water in the North Platte was off-color and darker than normal, but fish appeared healthy and plump overall.

“We use plumpness as an indicator of health,” he said.

They looked at Lake Creek and Muddy Creek because of the burn severity in those areas. The day before their survey, a heavy summer rain turned Lake Creek black with ash, but by the time they did their sampling the water had cleared.

“It didn’t seem like there were any large impacts,” he said. “It was really cool to see how (the ash) flushed into the system and how quickly it cleared up, and the fish were still doing good.”

As the habitat regenerates in the years following the fire, grasses, forbs and shrubs in riparian areas will continue to add further protection against ash entering the watershed.