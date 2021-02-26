Northern Arapaho Business Council 'alarmed' at Wyoming senator's comments

In a letter published on Friday, the Northern Arapaho Business Council criticized U.S. Sen. John Barrasso for misrepresenting the tribe’s position on New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland’s nomination to secretary of the Interior.
“(W)e were alarmed to see Senator John Barrasso mention a letter we sent to the Acting Secretary of the Interior without acknowledging our strong support for Representative Haaland’s confirmation,” the Northern Arapaho Business Council, said in its letter on Friday. The letter, which was signed by business council chairman Jordan Dresser, was published on Facebook. “Whether intentional or not, his statement caused confusion as to where the Northern Arapaho Business Council stands and I want to reaffirm our strongest support for Representative Haaland’s nomination.”
On Haaland’s second day of confirmation hearings Wednesday, Barrasso cited a Feb. 22 letter written by the Northern Arapaho Business Council to make his case against the nomination of Haaland.
The council’s letter, addressed to the acting secretary of the Interior, urged the Biden administration to rescind a recent executive order pausing new leasing of federal minerals to oil and gas developers. Barrasso entered the letter in as evidence during the committee hearing.
What Barrasso failed to mention was that the Northern Arapaho Business Council also sent a letter directly to him on Feb. 19 endorsing Haaland’s nomination.
Although the tribe had concerns over the Biden administration’s decision to issue a moratorium on new oil and gas leases, members of the council implored the Wyoming senator to “have an open mind,” and support Haaland.
“Representative Haaland does not come from a career fighting the the oil and gas industry, she comes from a tribal community and understands the importance of the oil and gas industry to the community,” the letter, emailed to Barrasso on Feb. 19, stated. “In fact, she comes from New Mexico, another state that has a strong connection to the oil and gas industry. History shows that Representative Haaland will work collaboratively to find common ground with all sides and promote responsible policies. Representative Haaland cares about the people impacted by the industry and understands potential impacts to people whose lives are connected the industry.”
State Rep. Andi Clifford, D-Riverton, a member of the Northern Arapaho tribe, said she was upset Barrasso used the letter as evidence to challenge Haaland’s appointment, but failed to mention the tribe’s support of her.
“I am disheartened that my senator, of course today, recognized my tribe and its letter because it aligns with his opposition to her nomination,” she told the Star-Tribune on Wednesday. “I’m upset that the letter got into the hands of Sen. Barrasso, and I think it should have been released after (the hearing).”
During the two-day confirmation hearing, Barrasso and other senators on the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources aggressively grilled Haaland on topics ranging from her positions on oil and natural gas leasing and pipeline permitting to the delisting of wildlife under the Endangered Species Act.
The tone and manner used by several senators to quiz Haaland has been met with outrage by supporters of Haaland, who suggested it reeks of bias.
Haaland is a member of the Pueblo of Laguna tribe and would be the country’s first Native American cabinet member.
“The Northern Arapaho Business Council stands 100% in support of Representative Deb Haaland’s nomination and we strongly urge Senator John Barrasso to vote for her confirmation,” stated Friday’s letter, addressed to the Northern Arapaho people.
Despite the strong opposition from Republican senators, Haaland will likely have enough votes to be confirmed. Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin said on Wednesday he would cast a vote in support of Haaland’s appointment.
The Star-Tribune contacted Barrasso for comment. He did not immediately respond.
