Northern Arapaho Business Council 'alarmed' at Wyoming senator's comments

The council’s letter, addressed to the acting secretary of the Interior, urged the Biden administration to rescind a recent executive order pausing new leasing of federal minerals to oil and gas developers. Barrasso entered the letter in as evidence during the committee hearing.

Although the tribe had concerns over the Biden administration’s decision to issue a moratorium on new oil and gas leases, members of the council implored the Wyoming senator to “have an open mind,” and support Haaland.

“Representative Haaland does not come from a career fighting the the oil and gas industry, she comes from a tribal community and understands the importance of the oil and gas industry to the community,” the letter, emailed to Barrasso on Feb. 19, stated. “In fact, she comes from New Mexico, another state that has a strong connection to the oil and gas industry. History shows that Representative Haaland will work collaboratively to find common ground with all sides and promote responsible policies. Representative Haaland cares about the people impacted by the industry and understands potential impacts to people whose lives are connected the industry.”