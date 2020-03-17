Northern Arapaho casinos close; Eastern Shoshone declare state of emergency in response to coronavirus worries

“The Curfew provision in the Shoshone & Arapaho Law & Order Code ... will be strictly enforced, and any child found to be in violation may be prosecuted or removed from their home,” the tribe said. “Any person with custody may also be prosecuted per Child Neglect under the Shoshone & Arapaho Law & Order Code. We encourage all parents to strictly adhere to the terms (of the) curfew.”

The Northern Arapaho’s senior centers have also suspended in-person meals, offering take-out meals instead for elders.

In a Monday video, Northern Arapaho Business Council Chairman Lee Spoonhuter said the tribe was prohibiting any tribal employees with existing health issues and forcing those over the age of 65 to stay home for two weeks, regardless of if they’re sick. He said those employees will continue to be paid.

In addition, the tribe has banned gatherings of more than 10 people, he said, asking for tribal citizens to practice social distancing and taking appropriate precautions to keep the respiratory illness from spreading to the reservation.