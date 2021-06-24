Northern Arapaho elder Crawford White Eagle posthumously awarded UW doctorate

But White Eagle Sr. had the motivation and aspiration to receive assistance. He lived a life with purpose, without resentment, and used ceremonial ways to heal himself, Wilson pointed out.

And White Eagle Sr. and his brother Nelson White Sr. were raised as the last of a generation of Arapaho first-language speakers, according to Wilson.

“The clear link to that is really understanding; they’re the closest thing that we had left to original Arapaho thought,” Wilson said. “Before your intellect was compromised by English and the acculturated kind of structures of thinking, focusing and looking at the world view from that vantage point, they’re the last ones, there’s still a few left, but that generation was the last to have all those things.”

White Eagle advocated for education throughout his life — despite that, he was beaten and abused as a child attending St. Stephens, a Catholic boarding school on the Wind River Reservation, for speaking Arapaho and refusing to assimilate.

He helped found Wyoming Indian High School and the Northern Arapaho Endowment for scholarships at UW. His influence spread to his children, who pursued higher education in law, medicine and more.