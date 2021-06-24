Northern Arapaho elder Crawford White Eagle posthumously awarded UW doctorate

Crawford White Eagle Sr. spent his life on language revitalization, culture preservation and advocating for the sovereignty of the Northern Arapaho Tribe.
And he did this while overcoming post-traumatic stress disorder after being drafted into the Army and serving in the Vietnam War. White Eagle spent 250 days engaging in direct combat with the enemy, over three dozen weeks as the most exposed soldier in a military formation and was wounded twice. He earned two purple hearts and a bronze star for his service.
The University of Wyoming celebrated White Eagle by posthumously awarding him a doctorate of humane letters, honoris causa, at a graduation ceremony on May 15.
“For a mainstream institution like UW to acknowledge (traditional knowledge and Indian way of life) to the world, to the Arapaho people, that they value that as well; it’s important,” said Ryan Wilson, a son of White Eagle.
Wilson, who is Oglala Lakota, was the commencement speaker for the graduating class. And White Eagle’s wife, Jacqueline White Eagle, and first-born son, Crawford Larry White Eagle Jr., accepted the degree in his honor. White Eagle Sr. passed away in January 2020.
“When he started healing himself, the VA was still a little slow on acknowledging (the effects) of Agent Orange and PTSD,” Wilson said.
But White Eagle Sr. had the motivation and aspiration to receive assistance. He lived a life with purpose, without resentment, and used ceremonial ways to heal himself, Wilson pointed out.
And White Eagle Sr. and his brother Nelson White Sr. were raised as the last of a generation of Arapaho first-language speakers, according to Wilson.
“The clear link to that is really understanding; they’re the closest thing that we had left to original Arapaho thought,” Wilson said. “Before your intellect was compromised by English and the acculturated kind of structures of thinking, focusing and looking at the world view from that vantage point, they’re the last ones, there’s still a few left, but that generation was the last to have all those things.”
White Eagle advocated for education throughout his life — despite that, he was beaten and abused as a child attending St. Stephens, a Catholic boarding school on the Wind River Reservation, for speaking Arapaho and refusing to assimilate.
He helped found Wyoming Indian High School and the Northern Arapaho Endowment for scholarships at UW. His influence spread to his children, who pursued higher education in law, medicine and more.
“These efforts culminated in his work to encourage U.S. Senator (Mike) Enzi and others to help pass the Esther Martinez Native American Language Preservation Act, the Native American Code Talker Recognition Act, the Native American Immersion Student Achievement Act, and the Elementary and Secondary Education Act that provided for language immersion programs in Head Start and other venues,” according to a news release.
And White Eagle played a part in creating the Wind River Education project and the American Indian Education For All curriculum as an adviser for the National Indian Education Association.
“The teachings and the values that they acquired through that fierce sense of urgency and protection, being together as a family and then making sure that you have what you need for survival — every aspect of it became a metaphor for love,” Wilson said.
Over 1,000 people gathered for White Eagle’s service in January 2020. It was the last time that the Northern Arapaho gathered before COVID-19 tore its way through the Wind River Reservation.
And the outpouring of love and empathy displayed at his White Eagle’s service, Wilson points out, was symbolic of the love that tribal members have for their elders.
“The idea of what it is to be a tribe,” Wilson said. “We lose a little bit of that every time we lose those true elders.”