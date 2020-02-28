Northern Arapaho leaders declare state of emergency over meth use among members

RIVERTON — Northern Arapaho tribal leaders have declared a state of emergency over methamphetamine use, calling for all tribal departments and citizens to work together to combat a worsening crisis they say threatens to permanently scar the tribe and its younger generations.

In declaring the state of emergency, the tribe’s Business Council directed tribal programs and agencies to prioritize addressing meth use and distribution. Tribal leaders gathered hundreds of community members at the Wind River Hotel & Casino on Thursday morning to discuss the resolution and next steps.

The tribe’s Business Council unanimously approved the resolution on Wednesday. In the resolution, it said it would locate and use “all available resources” to fight the problem.

“The distribution and use of methamphetamines, specifically, on the Reservation is having a devastating impact on the Arapaho people,” the resolution read. “(T)he Tribe has directed significant resources towards combating this issue but its harms have continued to persist … the situation regarding methamphetamine usage on the Reservation and its resultant harms on the Arapaho people has reached a crisis level and threatens to permanently damage the well-being of the tribe.”