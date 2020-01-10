Northern Arapaho receives $4.75 million to improve recreation opportunities on reservation

Better recreation options will be coming to the Wind River Reservation thanks to a multi-million dollar donation announced earlier this week.

On Wednesday, the Northern Arapaho Tribe said it had received $4.75 million from a donor who asked the tribe to not name them. The tribe says the money will be used to help erase a lack of safe and modern recreational activities for those living on the reservation — especially young people.

“This is great news for members of the Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone tribes,” Northern Arapaho Business Council Chairman Lee Spoonhunter said. “These dollars will make a big difference in the health and quality of life for tribal members by improving access to parks, trails and recreational opportunities of all kinds.”

There aren’t yet any plans for how the money will be used to improve recreational opportunities.

The nonprofit Community Foundation of Jackson Hole will manage the fund, which was created as an endowment, with a three-member panel helping determine how to spend the money and overseeing the grant distribution to ensure the money is spent responsibly.

