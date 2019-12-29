Northern Arapaho to look for ways to more aggressively combat drug addiction

In addition, the reservation’s tribal court has also this year worked to restart its wellness court, which operates similarly to a traditional drug court but in a non-punitive way with an emphasis on the culture of the reservation community.

But despite their efforts, some of those at the forefront of the fight said their programs were overworked or struggling to stay within their budgets.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At the White Buffalo Recovery Center — the Northern Arapaho’s outpatient treatment center — the number of clients has exploded, jumping from 211 during all of 2013 to more than 220 a month today, officials stated at the meeting. Individual providers with the center help an average of 60 to 70 patients, according to Sunny Goggles, the center’s director, while most other facilities limit providers to 30 clients.

And for those tribal citizens who need or want inpatient treatment, the wait to be placed at a facility can take more than six months — and often those facilities are far from the Wind River Reservation area, Goggles said at the meeting.

And once someone comes back from treatment or is released from jail or prison, the support systems in place often aren't adequate to keep them from returning to old habits.

The issue has also stressed the tribe’s housing department.