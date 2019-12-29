Northern Arapaho to look for ways to more aggressively combat drug addiction

RIVERTON — A Wyoming tribe is vowing to more aggressively fight drug addiction and its effects, calling for leaders to come up with a coordinated plan involving many of its programs to reduce the number of users among tribal members.
The Northern Arapaho Tribe on Dec. 23 called a meeting, where members of the Business Council and officials from many of the tribe’s programs — including tribal housing, the tribe’s clinic and outpatient recovery center —discussed initial ways they could tackle the tribe’s drug problem in a coordinated way. Northern Arapaho leaders said the other Wind River Reservation tribe, the Eastern Shoshone, would also like to contribute.
While many of the tribal agencies at the meeting already have myriad programs and initiatives in place to address drugs and related problems related to their agency’s mission, Northern Arapaho tribal leaders say a comprehensive plan involving all tribal agencies working together is needed to successfully combat drug addiction problems and its related fallout.
“We wanted to look at how we as a tribe could come together as one, as Arapaho, to understand what it is going to take for all of us to come together to work to combat these issues,” Business Council Co-Chairman Stephen Fast Horse said. “We … need to collectively come together to figure this out and find out what is our path to work to address these issues — not just short term, but long term.”
Substance abuse and its related problems aren’t new, but leaders said the reason for last week’s meeting was to get all programs in the same room to begin discussing the problem and ways to reduce it.
No plans or solutions were finalized, but Lee Spoonhunter, the Business Council chairman, said he would call another meeting in the coming weeks for program officials and tribal leaders to begin working on a combined initiative with the goal of reducing drug addiction, a significant problem for both Wind River Reservation tribes.
Spoonhunter said Eastern Shoshone Tribe leaders have told him that they would like to participate once the Northern Arapaho group has some more concrete ideas.
“We can beat this drug, but it is going to take all of us,” said Business Council member Kim Harjo. “It is going to take all of our tribe, not only the Northern Arapaho, but it is going to take the Eastern Shoshone.”
Ongoing efforts
At last week’s meeting at the Wind River Hotel & Casino, officials from tribal programs told leaders how substance abuse affects their programs and what work they do to try and solve it.
Some of those efforts include parenting classes, outpatient treatment, opportunities to practice or learn about Arapaho culture, and prevention and awareness rides with horses.
In addition, the reservation’s tribal court has also this year worked to restart its wellness court, which operates similarly to a traditional drug court but in a non-punitive way with an emphasis on the culture of the reservation community.
But despite their efforts, some of those at the forefront of the fight said their programs were overworked or struggling to stay within their budgets.
You have free articles remaining.
At the White Buffalo Recovery Center — the Northern Arapaho’s outpatient treatment center — the number of clients has exploded, jumping from 211 during all of 2013 to more than 220 a month today, officials stated at the meeting. Individual providers with the center help an average of 60 to 70 patients, according to Sunny Goggles, the center’s director, while most other facilities limit providers to 30 clients.
And for those tribal citizens who need or want inpatient treatment, the wait to be placed at a facility can take more than six months — and often those facilities are far from the Wind River Reservation area, Goggles said at the meeting.
And once someone comes back from treatment or is released from jail or prison, the support systems in place often aren't adequate to keep them from returning to old habits.
The issue has also stressed the tribe’s housing department.
Officials said they’ve increasingly been detecting high levels of meth contamination in tribal hosing, costing the tribe tens of thousands of dollars for testing and remediation. In some cases, units have had to be completely demolished because they were too contaminated, housing officials declared at the meeting.
New solutions
Last week’s initial discussion didn’t result in any detailed plans, but mostly focused on individual experiences and information sharing. Helping illustrate the scope of the challenge the tribe is faced with, nearly every one of the approximately 30 at the meeting shared a personal story about how they or a loved one had — or currently was — dealing with the effects of a substance abuse problem.
“All of us have been affected by it in one way or another,” Spoonhunter said.
Still, tribal leaders said they called for the meeting to look at ways to take a more aggressive approach in combating substance abuse after an elder recently met with Business Council members to discuss her granddaughter’s recent death. The grandmother said her granddaughter had been using meth before she died by suicide but was also concerned that she had heard of other young people who expressed a desire to die because they had no hope for a brighter future.
“It really stuck with us,” Spoonhunter said. “So we as a council thought about that, and so we pulled everybody together.”
And the grandmother wasn’t the first. Fast Horse said he’s heard from many community members who have asked for the tribe to aggressively combat the problem.
Spoonhunter added they’ve seen a troubling increase in the amount of sexual abuse of minors who are put in situations where family members and others are doing drugs around them.
Whether through increased outreach and prevention education in schools, better support and resources for those returning from treatment or incarceration, an inpatient treatment facility, families setting boundaries with loved ones who abuse drugs or through changes to the tribe’s law and order code, those in attendance agreed that more could be done.
“People with drug addictions are still people, and those are our people,” Goggles said.
Working to instill traditional Arapaho values and teaching culture was also suggested and even placing toll booths around the reservation to raise money and track potential drug dealers was suggested.
But to ultimately be successful, Fast Horse said the tribe will need the larger reservation community to “buy into” what tribal leaders and officials want to do.
“How are we going to get our communities … wanting to participate?” he said. “We need our communities to say, ‘We want to do this, and we want to do that.’ So I think that's our first challenge.”