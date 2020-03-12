Northern Arapaho Tribe declares state of emergency in response to coronavirus concerns

The Northern Arapaho Tribe has declared a state of emergency to begin taking steps to minimize the number of tribal members who contract the coronavirus.
The tribe's Business Council voted unanimously on Wednesday to declare the emergency, which called for all tribal agencies and programs to implement their own response and preparation plans, in addition to limiting non-essential work-related travel for tribal employees.
The tribe, in a joint Business Council and Wind River Cares press release, also said it was recommended tribal citizens not travel to Denver for an upcoming powwow. That powwow has since been canceled.
"We are following the situation closely, and will continue to work with federal, state and local officials to ensure we receive the resources needed to effectively mitigate COVID-19 in our community and limit risk to Tribal members," the tribe said in the Wednesday evening press release.
The Wind River Reservation's other tribe, the Eastern Shoshone, also said Wednesday that it was monitoring the situation, adding that it had recently met with Indian Health Service and Wyoming Health Department officials.
"The Eastern Shoshone Tribe has been closely following the latest on COVID-19 and has met with several local and national tribal partners to advance our understanding and help us in ensuring our tribal members and the general public in our area are receiving the most accurate and up-to-date information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," the tribe said on Facebook. "We plan to continuously monitor the situation and relay information to our tribal members and the general public through our social media pages and website. The health and safety of the Tribe and its members is our highest priority."
Although no cases have been reported among Eastern Shoshone or Northern Arapaho tribal members, the Northern Arapaho's declaration comes after Wyoming health officials on Wednesday said a woman from Sheridan County became the first case of coronavirus in Wyoming. The move also comes as Colorado’s number of patients spiked, health officials in Casper urged calm, and an Indian Health Service patient in nearby South Dakota was listed as a presumptive positive case.
Other tribal nations like the Oglala Sioux, Yankton Sioux and Navajo Nation have made similar declarations to prepare for potential cases of the novel coronavirus, which causes a respiratory disease called COVID-19.
In its press release, the Northern Arapaho asked its citizens to to "be especially mindful" of members who might be more susceptible to the illness, like elderly members and those with pre-existing health conditions. To help prevent infection, the tribe said enrolled members should frequently wash their hands and disinfect common surfaces at home or work, while also avoiding contact with those who are ill.
"There are commonsense steps we all can take to protect ourselves and minimize the risk of infection," the tribe said. “As always, the health and safety of Tribal members is our highest priority. COVID-19 is a public health threat we all face. Together, our community will get through this and emerge stronger and more unified as a people."