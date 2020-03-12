Northern Arapaho Tribe declares state of emergency in response to coronavirus concerns

"The Eastern Shoshone Tribe has been closely following the latest on COVID-19 and has met with several local and national tribal partners to advance our understanding and help us in ensuring our tribal members and the general public in our area are receiving the most accurate and up-to-date information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," the tribe said on Facebook. "We plan to continuously monitor the situation and relay information to our tribal members and the general public through our social media pages and website. The health and safety of the Tribe and its members is our highest priority."