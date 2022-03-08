Northern Arapaho Tribe launches new project to preserve culture, traditions

When the Northern Arapaho Tribe finally got hold of Cleaver Warden’s notes, tribal members knew they’d discovered a window to the past.

Warden studied the Arapaho in the early 20th century on behalf of the Chicago Field Museum. An Arapaho tribal member himself, he wrote extensively about native communities, the people he met and the customs and ceremonies he witnessed.

Specialists at the Northern Arapaho Tribal Historic Preservation Office plan to use Warden’s notes to uncover lost pieces of Arapaho history and culture.

The project is funded by a $50,000 grant through the Association of Tribal Archives, Libraries, and Museums. The money comes from federal American Rescue Plan funds dedicated to helping Indigenous cultural programs recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Communities in Wyoming’s Wind River Indian Reservation, like other native populations, have suffered disproportionately high rates of COVID-19. That loss has come with a significant cultural toll — only adding to the devastation, said Crystal Reynolds, tribal archaeologist for the historic preservation office.

“There’s a lot of really good information that has either been lost due to people passing on, or oral histories not being remembered or recorded,” she said.

That’s why Warden’s journals are such a blessing, Reynolds added. They can help reconnect the tribe with its past.

The office hopes to use the documents, supplemented with interviews of tribal members, to teach Northern Arapaho children about their culture.

“We can start reteaching them things that have been lost,” Reynolds said.

The Northern Arapaho Tribe didn’t know about Warden’s notes until relatively recently. The documents were tucked away in the Chicago Field Museum’s inventory — a familiar story to Indigenous groups.

“With museums, they obtained their collections through multiple ways, and that didn’t always involve consultation with the tribes or even communication with the tribes,” Reynolds said.

There’s a growing push by native communities to repatriate lost historical and cultural items like Warden’s notes. Jordan Dresser, former collections officer for the Northern Arapaho Tribe Historic Preservation Office, started contacting different museums a few years ago to see if they had anything that belonged to the tribe, Reynolds said.

Since then, the tribe’s discovered artifacts all over the country. According to Reynolds, there were even some items in the British Museum in London.

That’s how the tribe found Warden’s notes. The historic preservation office finally got scans from the Chicago Field Museum about two years ago, Reynolds said.

Now, the challenge is making sense of them.

The notes can be tricky to read — sometimes there are words or phrases experts struggle to decode. Reynolds doesn’t expect everything in there to be completely accurate, either. One document can’t tell you everything about a culture, after all.

That’s why the office is teaming up with a group Northern Arapaho elders to help unlock Warden’s work.

The elders have experience teaching Northern Arapaho language and culture, Reynolds said. Consulting with them will help fill in, fact-check and add a new level of depth to the notes.

Going over the documents can also jog the elders’ memories of things they forgot long ago, Reynolds said. That can lead to additional discoveries.

“It’s like that conversation starter that everybody needs,” she said. “And once you have that little piece, the whole thing flourishes.”

Reviving a culture

The government-sanctioned killing and starvation of native people, followed by their forced assimilation and discrimination, have left Indigenous communities systemically disadvantaged for generations.

In that way, their devastation during the coronavirus pandemic is “hundreds of years in the making,” Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, told the Star-Tribune in 2020. Ellis is a member of the Navajo Nation, and in 2017 became the first Native American to hold a seat in the Wyoming Senate.

Cultural losses are only part of that devastation, but a tragedy all the same, Reynolds said.

The pandemic forced Northern Arapaho cultural institutions to cut back on programming, limiting opportunities for members to learn about their history and traditions.More devastating was the death of elders, tribal government leaders, language speakers and cultural practitioners, Reynolds said, who play a critical role keeping Northern Arapaho traditions from fading away.

To Reynolds, the Warden documents are a source of hope ⁠— a way for the tribe’s resilience to shine through.

The historic preservation office officially begins its new project in a few weeks.

After studying, deciphering, and reorganizing the notes, specialists will make a “story map” of Arapaho cultural heritage sites, supplemented with oral histories from elders, Reynolds said. The group also hopes to use its findings to build a Northern Arapaho family tree.

Reviving a culture is an everyday effort, Reynolds said. She said tribal experts have been working overtime throughout the pandemic.

“It’s a process,” she said. “But we’re working on it. And we’re getting there.”

