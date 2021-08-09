Northern Arapaho vaccination rate higher than the state

“Like the rest of the country, a lot of (tribal members) have questions about the vaccine and what they put in their body,” Dresser said. “We just inform tribal members how it’s going to benefit you in the long, as an extra layer of protection for you, and especially all those who are elderly and with underlying health conditions.”

In contrast with many Americans and the belief in the west that individualism has propelled greatness, Dresser points out Indigenous peoples have always relied on the community to survive.

“The pandemic has shown me the strength that native communities have always had,” Dresser said. “We come together, and we try to take care of each other. That’s what this vaccination campaign is all about.”

Across the country, Native Americans have higher vaccination rates than the rest of the country, at 45.5%. Followed closely by Asians at 36.6%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 tracker.