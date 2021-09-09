Northern Arapaho will require employees to receive COVID-19 vaccinations

The Northern Arapaho Tribe has mandated that all its employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The tribe’s business council instituted the vaccine mandate in an order dated Tuesday. A copy of the order was posted Thursday afternoon on the tribe’s Facebook page.

All tribal employees will be required to receive their first dose by Sept. 17. The mandate applies regardless of whether the workers live on the Wind River Reservation, according to the order.

Employees who refuse to comply could face an unpaid suspension or firing, the order states.

The order does allow the council to grant exemptions for people who can show they are unable medically to be vaccinated.

The move comes amid a dramatic surge in cases across Wyoming that has coincided with the emergence of the more contagious delta variant. The reservation’s Wind River Family & Community Health Care reported a 70% increase in cases in the past week, the order notes.

“We didn’t take this action lightly,” the council wrote.