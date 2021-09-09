 Skip to main content
Northern Arapaho will require employees to receive COVID-19 vaccinations
breaking top story

Northern Arapaho will require employees to receive COVID-19 vaccinations

  • Updated
COVID Clinic

Nurse Cheri Gonzales talks with a patient April 24, 2020, at a drive up clinic in Arapahoe.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The Northern Arapaho Tribe has mandated that all its employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The tribe’s business council instituted the vaccine mandate in an order dated Tuesday. A copy of the order was posted Thursday afternoon on the tribe’s Facebook page.

All tribal employees will be required to receive their first dose by Sept. 17. The mandate applies regardless of whether the workers live on the Wind River Reservation, according to the order.

Employees who refuse to comply could face an unpaid suspension or firing, the order states.

The order does allow the council to grant exemptions for people who can show they are unable medically to be vaccinated.

The move comes amid a dramatic surge in cases across Wyoming that has coincided with the emergence of the more contagious delta variant. The reservation’s Wind River Family & Community Health Care reported a 70% increase in cases in the past week, the order notes.

“We didn’t take this action lightly,” the council wrote.

The Northern Arapho Tribe has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic, especially early on. During those first few weeks, Northern Arapaho tribal members accounted for more than a third of the state’s COVID-19 facilities. However, the number of cases on the reservation experienced a major drop after a stay-at-home order was implemented.

Vaccine mandates have been rare in Wyoming, even as cases, hospitalizations and deaths have spiked again this summer. Banner Health, which operates four hospitals in the state including Wyoming Medical Center, has required all of its employees to be vaccinated by Nov. 1.

Editor

Joshua Wolfson joined the Star-Tribune in 2007, covering crime and health before taking over the arts section in 2013. He also served as managing editor before being named editor in June 2017. He lives in Casper with his wife and their two kids.

Two Northern Arapaho tribal members die from COVID-19
Two Northern Arapaho tribal members die from COVID-19

Both lived off the Wind River Reservation — one in Denver, who was not vaccinated, and the other in Casper, who was immunized but caught COVID-19 for the second time and suffered from pre-existing conditions, according to Northern Arapaho Business Co-Chairman Lee Spoonhunter.

