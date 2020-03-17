Northern Colorado's Jeff Linder named Wyoming men's basketball coach

University of Wyoming athletics director Tom Burman didn't wait too long or look too far to find the Cowboys next head basketball coach. On Tuesday, UW announced it was hiring Jeff Linder to take over a Cowboys program that failed to reach double-digit wins each of the past two years.

Linder was the head coach at Northern Colorado the past four seasons, compiling an 80-50 overall record and leading the Bears to a 22-9 regular-season record this past season. UNC finished 15-5 in the Big Sky Conference and was seeded No. 2 in the postseason tournament that was canceled because of the novel coronavirus.

“Jeff (Linder) turned around the basketball program at Northern Colorado and developed his team into one of the premier programs in the Big Sky Conference.” Burman said in a release. “Jeff possesses many important qualities I was looking for in a new head coach for Cowboy Basketball. First and foremost, he is a proven winner as a head coach.

"Jeff also has great knowledge of the region and the Mountain West Conference. His brand of basketball will be great for our Cowboy fans to watch, as his teams play with great offensive efficiency and play a tough hard-nosed style of defense. We couldn’t be more excited to have Jeff lead Wyoming Basketball into a new era.”

