Northwest College graduate to share photographic story as FUJIFILM contest winner

“To be able to grow my photography skills and knowledge through this experience is just going to be amazing,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy grew up hunting, hiking and riding horseback in the mountains, first in Gardiner, Montana, and then in Cody. He aims to incorporate his life experiences into his project.

“I’ve always lived right on the edge of Yellowstone,” he said.

He took an introduction to photography class for fun at Northwest College, where he started as a wildlife management major. In the first couple weeks of class, he brought a high-end camera from the college on a four-day pack trip into the wilderness on horses.

“I had it with me, and that whole trip I just kind of learned how to use it,” he said. “And it was just amazing; I got some amazing pictures, and, from there, I just saw the potential and was just kind of obsessed with it.”

He’s continued to focus mainly on the outdoors to capture landscapes few see and to promote conservation – “being stewards of land, and just giving people a reason to care about taking care of stuff,” he said.

He’s always loved to explore remote, untouched areas of solitude.