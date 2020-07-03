Northwest College graduate to share photographic story as FUJIFILM contest winner

Austin Kennedy’s mission for the summer was to save up for his own camera after he finished his associate’s degree in photographic communications from Northwest College in Powell.
Then, he learned in June he’d won the Fujifilm “Students of Storytelling“ contest, which provides up to $3,000 in FUJIFILM gear for chosen students this summer to pursue story proposals they submitted for the contest, according to a press release from FUJIFILM North America Corporation.
Now, Kennedy’s mission is to photograph and video the most remote backcountry of Yellowstone National Park to “document the lesser-known side of this beautiful place,” as he says in his “Students of Storytelling” profile. He brings an eye toward conservation and plans to explore the small communities along the park’s edge.
Kennedy was “blown away,” to be included among the talented group and looks forward to seeing what he can bring to the table.
“I’m just extremely excited just to be given the opportunity,” he said, “because I just think that here in northwest Wyoming, we have a lot of special opportunities, and especially in the professional photography world — like what I’m trying to do — there’s a lot of wildlife photographers and landscape photographers. But I’m just trying to take that to a different level with remoteness and conservation.”
‘On the edge of Yellowstone’
Kennedy, who lives in Cody, was chosen among the top 30 out of more than 650 entries from 27 colleges, universities and arts schools around the country, according to information from FUJIFILM North America Corporation.
Once he graduated and no longer had access to college equipment, he needed his own camera and lenses to launch his career. The contest moved him ahead with his own new FUJIFILM X-T4 with a 16-55 lens. FUJIFILM also loaned him a 100-400 zoom lens for the project to safely photograph grizzly bears and other wildlife.
The contest win also brings with it training sessions and mentoring to teach the students skills, including storytelling through images and the photography business, said Daniel Carpenter, communications manager with FUJIFILM North America Corporation.
The contest winners are each featured with a personal profile on Fujifilm’s “Students of Storytelling” website to share their story and will receive a dedicated hashtag to use while posting their story images and video, according to the press release. People can follow Kennedy’s project through his profile, which also links to his Instagram.
“To be able to grow my photography skills and knowledge through this experience is just going to be amazing,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy grew up hunting, hiking and riding horseback in the mountains, first in Gardiner, Montana, and then in Cody. He aims to incorporate his life experiences into his project.
“I’ve always lived right on the edge of Yellowstone,” he said.
He took an introduction to photography class for fun at Northwest College, where he started as a wildlife management major. In the first couple weeks of class, he brought a high-end camera from the college on a four-day pack trip into the wilderness on horses.
“I had it with me, and that whole trip I just kind of learned how to use it,” he said. “And it was just amazing; I got some amazing pictures, and, from there, I just saw the potential and was just kind of obsessed with it.”
He’s continued to focus mainly on the outdoors to capture landscapes few see and to promote conservation – “being stewards of land, and just giving people a reason to care about taking care of stuff,” he said.
He’s always loved to explore remote, untouched areas of solitude.
“There’s places around here that are like the same as they were in the Lewis and Clark era, and to me that’s just magical,” he said. “So I like to go back to it, where it’s to places that’s like almost humanity hasn’t even touched yet.”
‘Go for the journey’
Kennedy is working this summer on a guest ranch just outside the gates of Yellowstone and plans trips into the park.
“But I don’t want to focus as much on the areas of Yellowstone that everyone knows,” he said. “So I want to dive deep into the remote areas.”
He also plans to document Cody life and culture as well as visit small towns in the area, including his Montana hometown he hasn’t been back to in a while.
“I want to go and highlight those towns that are right on the edge of Yellowstone, and just seeing how life is a little different from most places – those little towns just tucked along the park there,” he said. “It’s showing what life is like out on the edge of Yellowstone.”
His ultimate goal for the summer is to photograph grizzly bears as they flip rocks above the tree line to eat army cutworm moths.
“If I could have one shot though this whole journey, it would just be a mountainside covered with grizzlies.”
The grizzly event happens every late July and August, so Kennedy knows it’s possible. But he’s learned that nature photography is always unpredictable.
“You just go for the journey and a lot of unique opportunities and landscapes come along the way that make for great picture-taking.”
Follow arts & culture reporter Elysia Conner on twitter @erconner
