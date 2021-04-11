Nosing in on kids who had COVID and lost their sense of smell

But scant research has focused on smell disturbances in children, said Dr. John McClay, a pediatric ear, nose and throat surgeon in Frisco, Texas — let alone those caused by COVID-19. That’s because children seldom develop these issues, he said, and the novel coronavirus has been just that — novel.

“Everything’s so new,” said McClay, who is also the chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics education committee on otolaryngology. “You can’t really hang your hat on anything.”

It works for adults. Will it work for kids?

One intervention for adults who lose their sense of smell — whether as a result of a neurological disorder like Alzheimer’s, a tumor blocking nasal airflow or any number of viruses, including COVID-19 — has been olfactory training.

It generally works like this: Doctors test a patient’s sense of smell to establish a baseline. Then, adults are given a set of essential oils with certain scents and instructions on how to train their nose at home. Patients usually sniff each oil twice a day for several weeks to months. At the end of the training, doctors retest them to gauge whether they improved.