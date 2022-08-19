Not a political matter: Judaism's careful view on abortion

Outside, the sun blazed down during a warm summer day in Teton County on Aug. 10. Inside the Teton County District Court, the atmosphere was just as intense: after hearing arguments both for and against access to abortion in Wyoming, Ninth District Judge Melissa Owens had just decided to extend the block on Wyoming’s abortion ban until the lawsuit could be resolved.

Abortion to remain legal in Wyoming as courts weigh lawsuit A block on enforcing Wyoming's abortion ban will continue until a lawsuit contesting the ban is resolved, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Religion, as it is in so many situations involving abortion, was at play. One of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, a Jewish UW law student named Kathleen Dow, had joined because she claimed the abortion ban would prevent her from practicing Judaism as she feels led.

Judaism places emphasis on the mother’s life over the fetus, which they believe does not have a soul until it enters the birth canal. When it does, however, the precedents flip.

Abortions are permitted to promote the health and wellbeing of the mother and, in some cases, mandated, if that would save her life.

Not every Jewish person or community believes the same thing about abortion. Just like other religions, the views on the topic are many and varied.

Some Jews are anti-abortion. Many believe that abortion is not be available on-demand, but only as the health of the mother requires. And authorities in the Jewish faith emphasize that consultation with doctors and a person’s rabbi must be had before abortion can be deemed necessary.

But the general opinion is that access to abortion is crucial to their faith.

Rabbi Moshe Halfon leads Mt. Sinai Congregation in Cheyenne. He identifies as a “liberal rabbi … (who) follows Halakha (the oral traditions of the laws and ordinances of Judaism) wherever possible.” His personal views on abortion echo how many Jewish people feel: a ban against abortion is essentially a ban against non-Christian faiths.

Many Jews interpret passages in Exodus and Leviticus as pointing towards the fact that the fetus is not a real human being until it enters the birth canal.

“When you ask a question like, ‘What is the Jewish position on life beginning?’ Everybody believes that life begins at birth,” Halfon said.

The National Council of Jewish Women puts it this way in their “Judaism and Abortion” advocacy resource document: “Judaism values life and affirms that protecting existing life is paramount at all stages of pregnancy. A fetus is not considered a person under Jewish law and therefore does not have the same rights as one who is already alive. As such, the interests of the pregnant individual always come before that of the fetus.”

Exodus 21:22-25 says that “When [two or more] parties fight, and one of them pushes a pregnant woman and a miscarriage results, but no other damage ensues, the one responsible the one responsible shall be fined according as the woman’s husband may exact, the payment to be based on reckoning. But if other damage ensues, the penalty shall be life for life, eye for eye, tooth for tooth, hand for hand, foot for foot, burn for burn, wound for wound, bruise for bruise.”

Rashi, a renowned medieval French commentator on the Torah, interpreted this passage to say that, since the two men fighting accidentally struck a woman who was with child and she miscarried, the man who struck the woman must pay the rate of the damages she suffered. Rashi concludes that since this retribution is only money – and not a life – that is required to fix the problem of the miscarriage, that it is not murder.

If the fetus was a person, he reasons, than murder would be required. But it is not. Therefore, the fetus, having not left the womb, is not deemed a full human being.

But, if the mother dies – “other damage” – then it is life for life.

“But the woman doesn’t die … and she miscarries the baby, the fetus,” Halfon said. “So, what’s the penalty? Civil damages. Civil damages. He would pay the man, based on reckoning … but nowhere does it say that this is murder.”

In a similar passage, Leviticus 24:19-21 says, “If any party maims another [person]: what was done shall be done in return—fracture for fracture, eye for eye, tooth for tooth. The injury inflicted on a human being shall be inflicted in return. One who kills a beast shall make restitution for it; but one who kills a human being shall be put to death.”

Again, Judaism interprets that passage as saying if abortion was killing another human being, then the man who hurt the pregnant woman would have to die. And – again – he doesn’t.

“However, from that reasoning from Rashi, we get this idea that the fetus does not have the capacity to be called a complete life at that point,” rabbinic student Daniel Wiseman, who holds Saturday morning prayer services in Casper, said. “And therefore, which leads to what our overarching theme is, the life of the mother takes precedence during pregnancy.”

It flips when the baby is born. But when in the womb, it’s firmly mother over baby.

Just as much as abortion is a religious issue, it is also a political one.

Judaism, and many of its followers, tends to shy away from taking an advertently political stance on the issue. To them, abortion is a private matter to be discussed with doctors, rabbis and partners.

“If there is a majority opinion within Judaism – it’s not murder. That much I can tell you. From here to the most Orthodox would agree it’s not murder,” Halfon said. “Is it right or wrong? Is it acceptable to do it for convenience? The traditionalist would say no, but … who makes that decision? Again, the couple, the doctor, the rabbi or the religious authority can say, ‘You should, you shouldn’t.’ But it’s not up to (a) political (position).”

The Orthodox Union, which helps advocate for Jewish values in different aspects of society, is over all Jewish Orthodox congregations whose rabbis are represented by the Rabbinical Council of America. When the Star-Tribune reached out to them to ask for comment on Wyoming’s lawsuit, they directed to the statement they gave on the day that Roe v. Wade was overturned.

In that statement, they carefully explain that their position is to stay as faithful to the Torah – and apolitical – as possible.

“The Orthodox Union is unable to either mourn or celebrate the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v Wade. We cannot support absolute bans on abortion—at any time point in a pregnancy—that would not allow access to abortion in lifesaving situations. Similarly, we cannot support legislation that does not limit abortion to situations in which medical (including mental health) professionals affirm that carrying the pregnancy to term poses real risk to the life of the mother.

“The ‘right to choose’ (as well as the ‘right to die’)—are thus completely at odds with our religious and halachic values. Legislation and court rulings that enshrine such rights concern us deeply on a societal level.”

Wiseman has firmly-held personal beliefs that what the Torah and Jewish law say about abortion is “not to be extrapolated for other people.” There is a level of exclusivity, he said.

“This is what the Jewish rules are for Jews. … And, in addition to that, the woman has to be involved in understanding what the overall Jewish law is to know that she’s in a system,” he said. “Therefore, that would include conversations with knowledgeable doctors and knowledgeable rabbis, where those people would be able to advise the woman and say, ‘Your life is in danger, now it is incumbent upon you, pregnant woman, that this child is going to be cut out of your womb.’”

Within the varying opinions on abortion within Judaism as a whole, Reformed Jews often hold views that abortion should be completely available, no questions asked. Any form of abortion restriction, they say, will have dire consequences on Jewish communities everywhere.

Rabbi Jonah Dev Pesner is director of the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism, a “joint instrumentality” of the Union for Reform Judaism and the Central Conference of American Rabbis, according to its website.

“We vehemently condemn the Supreme Court decision in Dobbs, which overturns Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. This decision is wrong, full stop,” Pesner said in a statement put out by the RAC of Reform Judaism. “Efforts to restrict abortion access also undermine the religious freedom of people who, as in the Jewish tradition, uphold abortion care as a medically necessary and righteous procedure.”

Nobody knows what the future holds. In the face of a possible total ban on abortions in Wyoming, Jewish people like Dow are nervous about maintaining their convictions.

The lawsuit, however, could take months to be resolved, which buys them a little bit of time.

Many are looking to see what is happening in neighboring states.

In Idaho, the Department of Justice sued the state over its abortion trigger law on Aug. 2. While it never explicitly mentioned any form of religion or any faith group in its suit, it claims that Idaho’s trigger law would prevent and criminalize medically-necessary abortions to save the life of the mother. Federal prosecutors believed that it would violate the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, which ensures that whoever comes to a medical facility for emergency treatment will be stabilized and treated.

In essence, it mirrors Judaism’s reasoning for abortion.

Colorado and Montana are two surrounding states that still offer abortion services. (Montana’s Planned Parenthood does not offer medication abortions to people coming from states that have abortion bans in effect.) People are willing to cross state lines, if necessary.

Patients avoiding care a concern for Montana Planned Parenthood, VP says Wyomingites make up a sizable chunk of abortion patients at Planned Parenthood clinics in Montana, which halted medical abortions for states with bans on the procedure.

Halfon is one of them. He personally believes that the right thing to do is to help as much as he can.

“ … If she goes to her doctor or if she consults with her medical team and they say, ‘Either your life is threatened or your health is threatened or your mental (health)’, (or) she says ‘I can’t do this, I have two other children, we’re living at the poverty line,’ or whatever, or if she’s a minor, then I would do everything in my power to help her, including crossing state lines,” he said.

“It’s the right thing to do. And I don’t have to ask for permission from my rabbinical association to do that.”