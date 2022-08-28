Not a political matter: Judaism's careful views on abortion

The sun blazed down on the Teton County courthouse on Aug 9. Inside, the atmosphere was just as intense. A judge would soon decide whether a ban on abortion in Wyoming should go into effect before a lawsuit challenging it was resolved.

Lawyers debated several issues that day — whether exemptions in Wyoming’s trigger law were too vague and how the ban would be enforced. But religion, as it is in so many situations involving abortion, was also at play.

One of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, a Jewish University of Wyoming law student named Kathleen Dow, had joined the suit because she said the abortion ban would prevent her from practicing her religion.

Dow’s inclusion in the lawsuit highlights the complicated and varied views within Judaism on the issue of abortion. Until now, those views have received relatively minimal attention in a state where Jews make up less than 1% of the population.

Judaism places emphasis on the mother’s life over the fetus, with the belief that the baby does not have a soul until it enters the birth canal. When it does, however, the priorities flip, with the soon-to-be-born child taking precedent.

Abortions are permitted to promote the health and well-being of the mother and, in some cases, mandated, if that would save her life.

Not every Jewish person believes the same thing about abortion. Just like other religions, the views on the topic are many and varied.

Some Jews are anti-abortion. Many believe that abortion should not available on-demand, but only as the health of the mother requires. And authorities in the Jewish faith emphasize that consultation with doctors and a person’s rabbi must be had before abortion can be deemed necessary.

But the general opinion is that access to abortion is crucial to their faith.

Prioritizing life

Rabbi Moshe Halfon leads Mt. Sinai Congregation in Cheyenne. He described himself as a “liberal rabbi … (who) follows Halakha (the oral traditions of the laws and ordinances of Judaism) wherever possible.” His personal views on abortion echo how many Jewish people feel: a ban on abortion is essentially a ban against non-Christian faiths.

“When you ask a question like, ‘What is the Jewish position on life beginning?’ Everybody believes that life begins at birth,” Halfon said.

Many Jews interpret Torah passages in Exodus and Leviticus to say the fetus is not a real human being until it enters the birth canal.

The National Council of Jewish Women puts it this way in its “Judaism and Abortion” advocacy resource document: “Judaism values life and affirms that protecting existing life is paramount at all stages of pregnancy. A fetus is not considered a person under Jewish law and therefore does not have the same rights as one who is already alive. As such, the interests of the pregnant individual always come before that of the fetus.”

Exodus 21:22-25 says that “When [two or more] parties fight, and one of them pushes a pregnant woman and a miscarriage results, but no other damage ensues, the one responsible shall be fined according as the woman’s husband may exact, the payment to be based on reckoning. But if other damage ensues, the penalty shall be life for life, eye for eye, tooth for tooth, hand for hand, foot for foot, burn for burn, wound for wound, bruise for bruise.”

Rashi, a renowned medieval French commentator on the Torah, interpreted this passage to say that since the two men fighting accidentally struck a woman who was with child and she miscarried, the man who struck the woman must pay the rate of the damages she suffered. Rashi concludes that since money, and not a life, was required to fix the problem, than the death of the fetus is not murder.

If the fetus was a person, he reasons, than the penalty for murder would be required. But it is not. The fetus, having not left the womb, is not deemed a full human being.

But, if the mother dies — “other damage” — then it is a life for a life.

“But the woman doesn’t die … and she miscarries the baby, the fetus,” Halfon said. “So, what’s the penalty? Civil damages. Civil damages. He would pay the man, based on reckoning … but nowhere does it say that this is murder.”

In a similar passage, Leviticus 24:19-21 states, “If any party maims another [person]: what was done shall be done in return — fracture for fracture, eye for eye, tooth for tooth. The injury inflicted on a human being shall be inflicted in return. One who kills a beast shall make restitution for it; but one who kills a human being shall be put to death.”

Again, Judaism interprets that passage as saying if abortion was killing another human being, then the man who hurt the pregnant woman would have to die. And — again — he doesn’t.

“However, from that reasoning from Rashi, we get this idea that the fetus does not have the capacity to be called a complete life at that point,” rabbinical student Daniel Wiseman, who holds Saturday morning prayer services in Casper, said (Wiseman stressed he was speaking only for himself). “And therefore, (that) leads to what our overarching theme is: The life of the mother takes precedence during pregnancy.”

It flips when the baby is born. But when in the womb, it’s firmly mother over fetus.

Varied beliefs

Just as much as abortion is a religious issue, it is also a political one.

Judaism and many of its followers tend to shy away from taking an overtly political stance on the issue. Abortion is a private matter to be discussed with doctors, rabbis and partners.

“If there is a majority opinion within Judaism — it’s not murder. That much I can tell you. From here to the most Orthodox would agree it’s not murder,” Halfon said. “Is it right or wrong? Is it acceptable to do it for convenience? The traditionalist would say no, but ... who makes that decision? Again, the couple, the doctor, the rabbi or the religious authority can say, ‘You should, you shouldn’t.’ But it’s not up to (a) political (position).”

The Orthodox Union is one of the country’s largest Orthodox Jewish groups. When the Star-Tribune reached out to ask for comment on Wyoming’s lawsuit, the group pointed to a statement the organization released on the day Roe v. Wade was overturned.

In that statement, the Orthodox Union explains that its position is to stay as faithful to the Torah — and apolitical — as possible.

“The Orthodox Union is unable to either mourn or celebrate the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v Wade. We cannot support absolute bans on abortion — at any time point in a pregnancy — that would not allow access to abortion in lifesaving situations. Similarly, we cannot support legislation that does not limit abortion to situations in which medical (including mental health) professionals affirm that carrying the pregnancy to term poses real risk to the life of the mother.

“The ‘right to choose’ (as well as the ‘right to die’) — are thus completely at odds with our religious and halachic values. Legislation and court rulings that enshrine such rights concern us deeply on a societal level.”

Wiseman has firmly-held personal beliefs that what the Torah and Jewish law say about abortion is “not to be extrapolated for other people.” There is a level of exclusivity, he said.

“This is what the Jewish rules are for Jews. … And, in addition to that, the woman has to be involved in understanding what the overall Jewish law is to know that she’s in a system,” he said. “Therefore, that would include conversations with knowledgeable doctors and knowledgeable rabbis, where those people would be able to advise the woman and say, ‘Your life is in danger, now it is incumbent upon you, pregnant woman, that this child is going to be cut out of your womb.’”

Within the varying opinions on abortion within Judaism as a whole, Reform Jews often hold views that abortion should be completely available, no questions asked. Any form of abortion restriction, this line of thinking holds, will have dire consequences on Jewish communities everywhere.

Rabbi Jonah Dev Pesner is director of the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism, a “joint instrumentality” of the Union for Reform Judaism and the Central Conference of American Rabbis, according to its website.

“We vehemently condemn the Supreme Court decision in Dobbs, which overturns Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. This decision is wrong, full stop,” Pesner said in a statement put out by the RAC of Reform Judaism. “Efforts to restrict abortion access also undermine the religious freedom of people who, as in the Jewish tradition, uphold abortion care as a medically necessary and righteous procedure.”

The right thing?

It could take months for the lawsuit against Wyoming’s trigger law to be resolved. In the meantime, many are looking to neighboring states to see what may happen next.

In Idaho, the Department of Justice sued the state over its abortion trigger law on Aug. 2. While it never explicitly mentioned any form of religion or any faith group in its suit, the federal government claims that Idaho’s trigger law would prevent and criminalize medically necessary abortions to save the life of the mother. Federal prosecutors believed that it would violate the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, which ensures that whoever comes to a medical facility for emergency treatment will be stabilized and treated.

In essence, it mirrors Judaism’s broadly accepted reasoning for abortion.

Colorado and Montana are two surrounding states that still offer abortion services. (Montana’s Planned Parenthood does not offer medication abortions to people coming from states that have abortion bans in effect.) As states ban abortion, some people will be willing to cross state lines, if necessary, to obtain those services.

Patients avoiding care a concern for Montana Planned Parenthood, VP says Wyomingites make up a sizable chunk of abortion patients at Planned Parenthood clinics in Montana, which halted medical abortions for states with bans on the procedure.

Halfon is one of them. He personally believes that the right thing to do is to help as much as he can.

“ … If she goes to her doctor or if she consults with her medical team and they say, ‘Either your life is threatened or your health is threatened or your mental (health)’, (or) she says ‘I can’t do this, I have two other children, we’re living at the poverty line,’ or whatever, or if she’s a minor, then I would do everything in my power to help her, including crossing state lines,” he said.

“It’s the right thing to do. And I don’t have to ask for permission from my rabbinical association to do that.”