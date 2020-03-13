Nowlin: Officials made the right call to shut down state basketball

The decision was inevitable.

As soon as it was discovered that a Sheridan woman had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday night, just hours before the NBA announced it was postponing its season, it was only a matter of time before the impact of the virus would find a home in Natrona County.

That came Thursday morning, when Wyoming High School Activities Association commissioner Ron Laird announced the Wyoming State High School Class 3A/4A Basketball Championships would be postponed. The tournaments were scheduled to be played Thursday through Saturday at both the Casper Events Center and Casper College’s Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

I was at the Events Center to cover the Lyman-Newcastle girls game, but realized the game would take on a secondary role after I tracked down Laird and Events Center director Brad Murphy and they informed me they would be sending out a press release regarding the tournaments shortly.

As action continued on the court, word began to circulate through social media that the tournaments would continue, but without fans or media in attendance. On two occasions, one of the on-court referees stopped by the media table to ask what we had heard.