Nowlin: Officials made the right call to shut down state basketball

The decision was inevitable.
As soon as it was discovered that a Sheridan woman had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday night, just hours before the NBA announced it was postponing its season, it was only a matter of time before the impact of the virus would find a home in Natrona County.
That came Thursday morning, when Wyoming High School Activities Association commissioner Ron Laird announced the Wyoming State High School Class 3A/4A Basketball Championships would be postponed. The tournaments were scheduled to be played Thursday through Saturday at both the Casper Events Center and Casper College’s Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.
I was at the Events Center to cover the Lyman-Newcastle girls game, but realized the game would take on a secondary role after I tracked down Laird and Events Center director Brad Murphy and they informed me they would be sending out a press release regarding the tournaments shortly.
As action continued on the court, word began to circulate through social media that the tournaments would continue, but without fans or media in attendance. On two occasions, one of the on-court referees stopped by the media table to ask what we had heard.
I was writing my initial story when the final horn sounded. (For the record, Lyman won 46-34.) As the players exchanged hugs and high-fives at mid-court, Laird got on the public address system to address the crowd. He told those in attendance, which included cheer squads as well as family members and fans from both teams, what most of us already knew: the culminating games of the high school winter season would be limited to players, coaches, training staffs and one administrator per school. A murmur rippled through the sparse crowd, coupled with some looks of disbelief. But when Laird finished and thanked everyone for attending and asked them to be safe, most of the fans applauded the decision.
Unfortunately, that applause didn’t last long.
At that time, fans and media hoping to attend the next scheduled games were already being turned away from both venues. Fifteen minutes later, the Douglas and Pinedale girls, who were set to play the second game at the Events Center, were seen leaving the court. Even though no official announcement had been made at that point, Events Center personnel told me the game, and the tournaments, had been canceled.
The official announcement came shortly after 11 a.m. when Anna Kinder, executive director of the Casper-Natrona County Health Department, addressed a small group of reporters at the Events Center. She spoke on behalf of Natrona County health officer Dr. Mark Dowell.
“Canceling this tournament is in the best interest to minimize (the spread) and protect all of you,” Kinder said.
And with that, the 2020 Class 3A/4A state basketball championships came to an unceremonious close. Some teams were on their way to Casper when they heard the news and returned home. Others were in town — at a hotel, the mall or even in the parking lot. Some took the time to pose together for one last team photo.
In the end, there’s no doubt the players and coaches (and fans) were left with a sense of disbelief. For players who had practiced and trained and battled through injuries and disappointments for four years, this weekend was the culmination of their high school careers. And the Thunder Basin boys, who were set to play in their first state basketball tournament, will now have to wait at least another year before realizing that dream.
I can understand the frustration. What I can’t understand is placing blame on the WHSAA and county health department officials who made the final decision.
Some fans, and players, later took to social media to express their disappointment with the decision, which was understandable. Less so was the argument that canceling the state tournaments because there had been only one case reported so far in the state was an overreaction.
By all accounts, the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is yet to come, in Wyoming and in the United States. By Friday, every professional sports league had either postponed or suspended its season. And the NCAA canceled both the men’s and women’s tournaments later Thursday. So for the WHSAA to try and stand above this and decide to continue with the tournaments would have been a mistake. Thankfully, it was one neither the WHSAA nor the NCHD was willing to make.
As Laird stated Thursday: “In the big picture it is just a basketball game.”
