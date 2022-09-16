Number of first-time students at UW increases

The number of first-time students at the University of Wyoming increased by 10.2% this fall, the university announced this week.

This is the second year in a row that the number has increased.

A little over 1,600 first-time students have enrolled at the university this school year, according to UW. In previous two years, the numbers hovered in the 1,400s.

The state's lone four-year public university sees this as a win in the fight to regain — and keep — students after a large drop in student enrollment during the pandemic.

“Our in-state enrollment of first-time students is now well ahead of what we’ve seen in the last decade-plus, and we’re delighted to see the robust increase in the nonresident first-time head count, which had taken the biggest hit as a result of COVID-19,” Vice Provost for Enrollment Management Kyle Moore said in a statement. “Two straight years of increases in first-time enrollment give us good reason to believe we soon will turn the corner on the pandemic-driven drop in overall enrollment, which institutions across the country have experienced.”

This increase is also significant because of where the students come from: More than 960 of them are from Wyoming (the number of students from in state was barely over 900 last year) and more than 650 are from other states, another increase from last year's number of about 570.

The number of freshman at the university jumped 8.3% higher than last year's number, the school said. Sophomores, juniors and seniors all showed a decline, and the amount of transfer students coming in has dropped as well. The graduate student enrollment also declined slightly.

According to census data taken after the 15th day of classes (after the add/drop period for classes and the due date of the first tuition payments), UW has a total number of 11,100 students enrolled this semester.