Number of significant bills fail without hearing in Wyoming Legislature

Abortion bills a mixed bag

Lawmakers advanced a handful of abortion-related proposals but left several unheard before the procedural deadline.

Bills still on the table include one to outlaw “discriminatory” abortions, meaning those performed specifically because a fetus may be born with a disability or as a particular sex, and another bill to outlaw the University of Wyoming from using money on student abortions.

A Senate file to outlaw medication abortions is also on the table in the House.

But a handful of controversial proposals that received committee approval did not get a wider hearing before deadlines. A bill to outlaw abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected and an informed-consent bill were among those not given a hearing by the deadline to do so.

As House leadership approached a 7 p.m. stop time Monday night, Rep. Mark Jennings attempted to force a debate on House Bill 134, or the “Human Heartbeat Protection Act.” Jennings made a motion before the very last bill of the night, asking that the bill be heard “immediately.”