Number of significant bills fail without hearing in Wyoming Legislature

CHEYENNE — A stack of bills died Monday before receiving any time for debate on the Wyoming Legislature’s Senate or House floors.
Monday marked the final day for bills on general file to be considered for initial votes in the chambers they originated in. Majority floor leaders in both chambers have the power to determine the order of the bills.
That means about 30 bills related to taxes, abortion and marijuana did not survive past the procedural deadline. The Star-Tribune followed several consequential bills that died without a floor hearing before the committees of the whole in either the House or the Senate.
Revenue generators a non-starter
The House declined to take up a bundle of tax bills aimed at drumming up much-needed revenue for the state. That included legislation to increase consumer taxes on fuel (House Bill 26) and tobacco (House Bill 55). Both measures had received initial endorsement in the House Revenue Committee but failed to get a hearing before the full House.
In addition, a proposed digital streaming tax, House Bill 176, seeking to add a tax on certain products also fizzled out, as did a bill to impose fees on overweight loads on highways.
Abortion bills a mixed bag
Lawmakers advanced a handful of abortion-related proposals but left several unheard before the procedural deadline.
Bills still on the table include one to outlaw “discriminatory” abortions, meaning those performed specifically because a fetus may be born with a disability or as a particular sex, and another bill to outlaw the University of Wyoming from using money on student abortions.
A Senate file to outlaw medication abortions is also on the table in the House.
But a handful of controversial proposals that received committee approval did not get a wider hearing before deadlines. A bill to outlaw abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected and an informed-consent bill were among those not given a hearing by the deadline to do so.
As House leadership approached a 7 p.m. stop time Monday night, Rep. Mark Jennings attempted to force a debate on House Bill 134, or the “Human Heartbeat Protection Act.” Jennings made a motion before the very last bill of the night, asking that the bill be heard “immediately.”
The motion required a suspension of legislative rules and so required a two-thirds vote from fellow representatives. The votes did not come, and Jennings’ effort to advance the legislation failed.
Marijuana effort fails
Wyoming is one of just six states where marijuana remains completely illegal (except, perhaps, for a small loophole which allows THC edibles).
This year’s effort to relax laws outlawing the drug failed.
House Bill 209 was a total legalization effort, which sponsor Rep. Jared Olsen, R-Cheyenne, said would have raised more than $50 million in tax revenue annually for the state. House Bill 82 addressed medical marijuana, which a recent survey said 85% of Wyomingites support.
Neither bill received a hearing on the House floor.
After four hours of testimony on March 12 for a pair of marijuana bills, the House Judiciary Committee passed both to the floor. With the deadline past, marijuana legalization and regulation may get a second look if it’s chosen as a topic for the interim.