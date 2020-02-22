NWC shooters aim for national championship

POWELL — Before coming to Northwest College, Sasa Starkjohann had never even held a shotgun. Then she joined the school’s trap and skeet club — and is now preparing to head to the national Collegiate Clay Target Championships.

The LaBarge native was lucky: A friend and former club member told Starkjohann about the group. Despite its 30-year history, few know the club exists, but word is spreading — and the club is starting to grow.

You don’t need experience to join; you don’t even need a gun. All you really need is the desire to shoot and some dedication to get a place on the team, said Vernon Ward, adviser to the club.

“It’s open to anybody that wants to come out with us. There’s no restrictions,” Ward said before a Friday practice. “People will come out here who’ve never shot before and they end up doing really well.”

Starkjohann is a perfect example, he said.

“When she first started shooting, she struggled, but worked hard,” Ward said. “She’s had good days and bad days, learned a lot and now she’s a heck of a shooter.”