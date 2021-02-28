NWCCD president opposes bill for new college district

“I thought the demand that his request be answered by noon on Monday literally gave me four working hours to make a response to his request,” Wasserburger said. “Which at this time, the answer has been no. We are not going to make any decisions that he asked us to make other than to tell him that no, we will not do that.”

Wasserburger said he disagrees with Tribley about the alleged negative financial impact a split would have on Sheridan College. Still, whether Gillette College successfully secedes or not, he said the schools need to continue the cordial partnership they have held for decades.

“I think it confuses other legislators is what it does,” he said. “Obviously, it places the Sheridan delegation in a difficult position. Then it forces the Campbell County delegation into a difficult position.

“At the end of the day, we understand that the Gillette College application has nothing to do with a rivalry with Sheridan College or that we were unhappy with where we were at. What it says is that we have grown so much. … We are asking that we as a community are able to tax ourselves and have our own board of trustees elected by Campbell County.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0