Obermueller: The oil and natural gas industry will weather this challenge

It would be an understatement to say that people have a lot on their minds these days.
First and foremost is the health and safety of our loved ones and the communities we hold dear – here in Wyoming and across the globe. Second is the strength and stability of our economy. Wyoming’s natural gas and oil workers know that there is great uncertainty around the impact of COVID-19 on all our businesses.
All of us desire a return to a healthy state with a healthy economy as quickly as possible. Make no mistake, we will do all we can to help.
As Wyoming’s primary economic engine, natural gas and oil provides more than twice the economic activity of the state’s second- and third-largest industries combined. Even in these challenging times, the men and women of Wyoming’s natural gas and oil industry are working around the clock to deliver cleaner, safer, more reliable energy to power our increased demand for virtual connections and to keep our lights lit, our heat on, and emergency and medical services running.
Since the start of the American shale revolution, the U.S. has become a significant supplier of natural gas and oil – becoming a net exporter of energy just this year. In February alone, U.S. operators produced a record-breaking 13 million barrels of oil each day and nearly 97 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas. Wyoming plays a major part in that effort as the eighth-largest producer of both natural gas and oil in the country. Our country and state are safer when our energy is produced right here at home. These are the positives.
It would be a disservice, however, not to speak directly about the challenges we face. Demand for petroleum products has declined because of COVID-19. Some analysts are predicting a 16 percent demand decline in April. Compounding the problem, oil-producing nations like Saudi Arabia, Russia and Iran are uncomfortable with America’s recently-found energy dominance. They are actively ramping up production to drive down prices and squeeze out competition – just as they tried, and ultimately failed, to do in 2016.
While the Petroleum Association of Wyoming is engaged in the efforts to put diplomatic pressure on other countries and to mitigate the impacts here at home, global market factors are outside of our control.
We must be clear-eyed about what lies before us in the industry – and in Wyoming as a whole. We are entering difficult times. Capital expenditures are expected to decline upwards of 30 percent. Where will those cuts occur? Multiple factors already make Wyoming among the most expensive places to do business. Wyoming’s effective tax rate is nearly three times higher than New Mexico’s and double Colorado’s. The average break-even price for drilling wells in the Powder River Basin is approximately $59 per barrel. This week Wyoming sweet crude is selling for about $18 per barrel, and sour crude, like the kind produced in Wyoming’s Big Horn Basin, is selling for a stunning $2.50.
There is no way to sugarcoat it. Tax revenues will drop. Layoffs will occur.
However, like Wyoming and her people, the natural gas and oil industry is tough. Despite a generational moment, we are prepared to show once again the grit and determination that have long been hallmarks of this special place and her most vital industry.
We have survived hardships before, and today is no different. Because of our innovation, technological advancements, work ethic and dedicated people, our industry is resilient and it will survive.
In the short run, demand for petroleum products may be down, but the world will recover, and the need for energy will bounce back. Business will gear up again, shops will reopen and travel will resume, bringing with it increased demand for petroleum products. We are poised to meet that demand.
Wyoming continues to provide excellent opportunities for a robust domestic energy future. We have world-class natural gas and oil reserves, a dedicated workforce, overwhelming public support and state-of-the-art energy research happening at the University of Wyoming. Will there be challenges in the short term? Yes. But we are betting on the natural gas and oil industry, the spirit of our people and on Wyoming.
Pete Obermueller is the President of the Petroleum Association of Wyoming.
