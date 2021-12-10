Officers, public mourn loss of Converse County K-9 deputy

DOUGLAS — As the clock ticked past 11 a.m. on Dec. 2, the heart-wrenching law enforcement End Of Watch final call echoed from a dispatch vehicle in a small Douglas parking lot.

About 50 law enforcement officers, first responders, a few family members and medical clinic staff stood silent as a single flag-draped casket exited the clinic, carried by three deputies and a sheriff’s investigator to the back of a bright red pickup truck before the procession out of town en route to Casper.

This was the solemn beginning of a traditional escort for a fallen sheriff’s officer that had served Converse County faithfully and honorably for more than seven years.

More than 20 vehicles – most from the Converse County Sheriff’s Office, other law enforcement and first responders– fell in line one-by-one with their red, white and blue lights flashing, and proceeded in the escort down Fourth Street to Center Street, over the Bryan Gross Memorial Bridge and on to I-25 to Glenrock, ending the procession at the county line as Trigger was taken to Casper.

However, this deputy was different from those bravely holding back tears and bidding their fellow officer goodbye.

This deputy possessed a superhuman loyalty, fun-loving heart and worked for free. He was K-9 Deputy Trigger, a 9-year-old Belgian Malinois that won the respect and affection of all who met him, worked with him and cared for him.

The Converse County Sheriff Office and City of Douglas Police Department had been seeing a tremendous increase in the trafficking and selling of illegal narcotics in the county and the state of Wyoming. In order to address the challenges of discovering hidden drugs and those involved, it would require a special tactic – a secret weapon, of sorts.

That was where Trigger came in. The community responded to Sheriff Clint Becker’s request for a service dog, and the search began.

In short order, a fund was established, a program developed, and appropriate preparations, testing and training were applied.

CCSO reached out to Vigilant Canine Services International, LLC in Red Bluff, California to assist.

Trigger’s destiny to become a law enforcement recruit stemmed from specific bloodlines with a proven propensity to serve. VCSI, through its international breeding centers, provides world class canines and canine services for entry point control, explosive detection, narcotics detection, patrol, and human remains detection.

Cpl. Mark Dexter had just been approved to serve as a dog handler through extensive testing to be matched with a drug detection dog. Dexter was sent to California to begin the process. He partnered immediately with a good dog, but somehow the connection was missing something, and the dog hadn’t certified after two weeks.

Then Dexter was successfully matched with another, and this dog certified in two days under Dexter’s hand.

Trigger came home to Douglas with Dexter in May 2014, but he needed a name.

The CCSO invited the elementary school children in the county to chose a name for him. Thus, “Trigger” quickly became Douglas’ best-known and favorite canine.

Specifically trained for narcotics detection, Trigger took his job seriously and did it well. He is credited with locating between half a million to a million dollars of narcotics per year.

Alongside drug detection, a high volume of stolen guns were retrieved and in most cases the offenders tied to those crimes were apprehended, Dexter and Becker said.

But Trigger possessed more than just a stellar work ethic exceeding his specialty.

He became a tail wagging source of comfort for nervous, anxious children involved in domestic crises, Dexter explained. Feeling frightened and vulnerable, they were drawn to Trigger and sat with him, petting and clinging to him. Trigger was a warm and welcoming reassurance to them. Trigger was also a daunting presence that often deescalated turbulent and potentially dangerous situations.

The handsome dog also became a teacher, visiting the schools with his handler to educate children about narcotics and what his job entailed.

Dexter and Trigger were with each other constantly, 24/7 for seven years. The dog went home with Dexter after every shift and was a joy and a blessing for the entire Dexter family, according to Tanisha Dexter. He went with them everywhere, protected and watched over the kids and played with his favorite toys.

“He was just a kind little soul,” Mark Dexter recounted.

It’s said that it takes a village to raise a child, but it can also be said it takes a community to maintain a K-9 deputy. Douglas did, with continuing contributions and services to support the local hero and celebrity, they said.

Douglas Feed owner Tammy Larsen provided Trigger’s food, allowing him to choose his own.

Rhonda Covington, owner of The Laundromutt Mobile Pet Grooming, provided regular grooming.

Trigger enthusiastically accepted all the attention, but, when it was time to work, he was completely focused, undeterred and indomitable.

Advanced Animal Care’s Dean Smylie, DVM, said Trigger was a favorite at the facility with the entire staff, noting the dog’s remarkable intelligence and personality. When Trigger came in earlier this year, his checkup had a few abnormalities.

Determining the final diagnosis was difficult, but reporting the results to Dexter was worse. X-rays and other tests showed a fast growing cancer that eventually concentrated in Trigger’s lungs.

Following the service, Kim Smylie summed up the loss this way: “Trigger wasn’t just a hero, he became a sort of mascot for Douglas; an ambassador. We were proud to be his healthcare provider. We’re all just devastated. It’s a big loss for the whole community. He was pretty special.”

“He still worked on days that he felt good up until three or four weeks ago,” Dexter said. “Then I had to leave him at home. It was hard to go to work without him – hard for both of us – and Trigger had no ‘give up’ in him. He was an amazing friend. We depended on each other, we had each other’s back.”

Trigger succumbed to lung cancer the night of Dec. 1.

The next morning, Trigger’s family and co-workers solemnly came to say goodbye at Advanced Animal Care, where the staff had placed a wreath and photos in his honor. His remains were escorted to a cremation facility.

Becker said the future will most likely hold another service dog for the CCSO, but there won’t be another Trigger.

“He was awesome and there’s a big hole in our ranks today. It’s going to be hard without him,” the sheriff’s said.

Dexter spoke thoughtfully about life without his best friend, protector and work partner.

He and his family expressed their immense appreciation for the incredible support received throughout Trigger’s life and since he passed.

“I don’t know if I’ll keep (his cremains) at home or bring him to the office. I haven’t decided but I need a little bit of time. It’s just not going to be the same without him,” Dexter said.

