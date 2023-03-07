People in western Wyoming were encouraged to take extra steps to reduce pollution on Tuesday, which was designated an ozone action day, as weather conditions are just right for higher ozone levels -- an air pollutant that can cause respiratory health effects.

The designation impacted the Upper Green River Basin Ozone Nonattainment Designation Area, which includes all of Sublette County and portions of Lincoln and Sweetwater counties, the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality said.

The area was predicted to have a presence of ozone-forming emissions coupled with weather conditions that included strong temperature inversions, low winds, snow cover and sunlight, the statement said. When this occurs, "bad" ozone levels can rise.

There are “good” and “bad” kinds of ozone, depending on where it is found, the Wyoming Department of Health said.

People are protected from cancer-causing sun rays by the ozone layer that naturally occurs miles above Earth’s surface, but ground level ozone damages lung tissue. People who work, play or spend time outdoors when ozone levels are higher may feel symptoms.

This can cause respiratory health effects, especially for the elderly, children and people with existing conditions, the statement said. It’s best for those in sensitive groups to limit strenuous or extended outdoor activities on Tuesday.

Within the last decade, high ozone concentrations have been seen in a few high elevation areas across the western United States during colder months, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

There are many small efforts people can take to lower emissions including choosing a cleaner commute, combining errands to reduce trips, walking when possible, avoiding excessive idling of cars, refueling vehicles in the evening when it’s cooler, conserving electricity and deferring the use of gasoline-powered equipment, the EPA says.

Information on ozone and its health effects can be found at the Wyoming Department of Health website. The Air Quality Division’s monitoring stations also provide current information online about ozone levels at Daniel South, Pinedale, Boulder, Big Piney and Juel Spring.