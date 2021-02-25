Officials investigate death of woman found in the snow in Fremont County

Authorities in Fremont County are investigating the death of an Illinois woman who was found dead Tuesday lying in the snow four miles from her car.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office does not suspect foul play in the death of the 35-year-old woman, according to a press release from the agency.

The woman’s body was found four miles from Wyoming Highway 28 on South Pass. Authorities began searching for her after a WyDOT employee found an unoccupied vehicle parked several hundred yards from the highway. The worker saw a single set of footprints in the snow leading away from the vehicle.

The deputy followed the footprints and began to find items that appeared to have been discarded by the woman, the release states.

The weather was cold and windy, so officials called out the Fremont County Search and Rescue team and a helicopter to assist in the search. The deputy continued to follow the footprints while the helicopter searched from above, according to the press release.

The helicopter crew spotted the woman’s body lying in the snow four miles from the vehicle. The crew landed and discovered the woman was dead.