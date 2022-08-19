Officials investigating foot found in Yellowstone hot springs don't suspect foul play

Officials at Yellowstone National Park do not suspect foul play in connection to a partial foot that was found inside a shoe floating in a hot spring on Tuesday.

Law enforcement officers are investigating the discovery, according to an update provided by the park service on Friday morning. They suspect the incident is tied to one person and occurred on July 31 at Abyss Pool, one of the deepest hot springs at the park.

The update does not specify what happened to the person. Officials at the park are still determining the circumstances related to the death, the update states.

News of the discovery led a man from Maryland to contact the National Park Service to report that he and his family had spotted a shoe, floating sole up, in the hot spring on the morning of Aug. 11. Chris Quinn of Pasadena, Maryland, said he sent a photo of the shoe to the park service.

While the park service did not confirm it was the same type of shoe found Tuesday, Quinn said he would be surprised if it's not related to the same incident.

A park worker discovered the shoe on Tuesday at Abyss Pool, located in the West Thumb Geyser Basin, park spokeswoman Morgan Warthin said in an earlier statement.

The West Thumb Geyser Basin and parking lot were closed for a time due to the discovery, but have since reopened, Warthin said.

“The park does not have any other details to share about this incident currently,” she said in a statement. “We will provide additional information to the public in the next few days.”

Abyss Pool is located in the southern part of the park. It has a temperature of 140 degrees and a depth of 50 feet, making it one of the park’s deepest hot springs.

People have died or been injured in Yellowstone's hot springs and thermal features before. In 2016, an Oregon man fell into a hot spring while looking for a place to soak. Last year, a 19-year-old concessions employee suffered "significant" thermal burns at Old Faithful.