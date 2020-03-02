Officials reduce number of known deaths in pileup from 4 to 3; I-80 remains closed after over 100 vehicles crash

Beck also clarified that the number of vehicles involved in the bigger crash was currently estimated at 80-100. However, the patrol did not yet have an exact count, and that number was likely to increase.

The sergeant said he did not know whether a pileup of over 100 vehicles had ever happened on a Wyoming highway before.

The second crash on eastbound I-80 happened around milepost 181 and involved 30-40 vehicles, Beck said. There were no known fatalities in the crash, but one person was left in critical condition, and at least seven were taken to the hospital. Most vehicles from that crash have been cleared to the side of the road.

Officials were still working to clear the scene of the bigger pileup as of 10 a.m. Monday. Wyoming Highway Patrol said in a release Monday that roads were expected to reopen between noon and 4 p.m. Tuesday. The interstate remains closed eastbound from Evanston to Wamsutter and westbound from Cheyenne to Rawlins.

Troopers first were notified of the crashes around 3:39 p.m. Sunday, according to the highway patrol announcement. Other than the influence of weather, Beck was not able to provide specifics about what initially caused the crashes, as the agency continues to investigate them.