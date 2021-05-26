Officials struggle with drone harassment of bears

The more forceful management and threats of ticketing, the agencies argued in a joint statement, are necessary to protect the safety of both humans and bears. Stiles agreed a change was needed.

“It has helped,” Stiles said. “But if someone is not there all the time, then there’s generally been people there. There have been days where she’s literally been 10 yards off the highway nursing her cubs. You can imagine the kind of attention that would attract. People want to see that.”

Some wildlife enthusiasts, however, see a downside to leaving the grizzly bears along the highway attended by legions of fans and photographers. When vehicles are clogging both shoulders and crowds are massed, traffic speeds on the federal highway slow to a relative crawl.

“But when the people aren’t up there, the semis are going by at 70 mph,” Jackson Hole wildlife photographer Sue Cedarholm said.

Since 2015 at least three grizzly bears have been struck and killed on the 38-mile stretch of highway from Moran Junction to the Continental Divide, where Togwotee Pass tops out.