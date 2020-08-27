Officials tie 45 coronavirus cases to three church outbreaks in Fremont County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

About 45 coronavirus cases in Fremont County are tied to three church-related outbreaks, county health officials said Thursday.

One of the outbreaks, which took place in July and August, is still being investigated.

County officials said earlier this week that they knew of two outbreaks tied to churches in the county and that one of the outbreaks resulted in 10-30 cases. Fremont County spokesman Michael Jones didn't know how many cases were involved in the second outbreak.

“We’re definitely hitting some spikes and it’s all these social gatherings,” Jones said then. “You hate to say churches, but it is family and social gatherings where people are inside and let their guard down.”

The county has confirmed more cases of the coronavirus than any other: 517 -- 94 of which remain active. Thirteen of the state's 37 coronavirus deaths have been attributed to Fremont County, which has had more confirmed cases over the past 10 days (55) than any other Wyoming county.