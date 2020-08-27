 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Officials tie 45 coronavirus cases to three church outbreaks in Fremont County
View Comments
top story

Officials tie 45 coronavirus cases to three church outbreaks in Fremont County

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID Clinic

Nurse Cristina Gonzalez takes a nasal swab to be sent for COVID-19 testing at a drive-up clinic in Arapahoe on April 24.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

About 45 coronavirus cases in Fremont County are tied to three church-related outbreaks, county health officials said Thursday.

One of the outbreaks, which took place in July and August, is still being investigated.

County officials said earlier this week that they knew of two outbreaks tied to churches in the county and that one of the outbreaks resulted in 10-30 cases. Fremont County spokesman Michael Jones didn't know how many cases were involved in the second outbreak.

“We’re definitely hitting some spikes and it’s all these social gatherings,” Jones said then. “You hate to say churches, but it is family and social gatherings where people are inside and let their guard down.”

The county has confirmed more cases of the coronavirus than any other: 517 -- 94 of which remain active. Thirteen of the state's 37 coronavirus deaths have been attributed to Fremont County, which has had more confirmed cases over the past 10 days (55) than any other Wyoming county.

However, 2.89% of tests in the county have come back positive over the last two weeks, which is down from 4.21% the previous two weeks. One coronavirus patient is currently hospitalized in the county.

Fremont County Public encouraged people within groups to maintain 6 feet of separation, wear masks and sanitize well. 

Follow managing editor Brandon Foster on Twitter @BFoster91

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Brandon Foster is the Star-Tribune's managing editor. He joined the Star-Tribune in 2016 as the University of Wyoming sports reporter after graduating from the University of Missouri and covering Mizzou athletics for two years.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Casper's Logan Wilson discuss becoming the newest Cincinnati Bengal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News