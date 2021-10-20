Oil and gas industry continues to show signs of recovery in Wyoming

Wyoming’s oil and gas industry continues to show signs of recovery from the 2020 pandemic shockwave that drove the price of oil below $0 per barrel, spurred layoffs and stalled production.

At least 18 rotary rigs were active in the state during the second week of October compared to one rig during the same week in 2020, according to Enverus, which tracks rig data on a weekly basis. Wyoming saw a rig count of zero for the first time in its history in June 2020, then again in August 2020.

Most of the drilling activity is targeting oil in the southern Powder River Basin. Ten rotary rigs were active in Converse County during the second week of October and four in Campbell County.

The natural resources and mining sector added 300 jobs from July 2020 to July 2021 to stand at 15,200, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Research & Planning. The unemployment rate for Wyoming’s natural resource and mining sector held at 4.6% in July, a rate that’s generally been steady since July 2020.

Counties where oil and gas and mining activity are concentrated were among the hardest-hit by unemployment during the 2020 pandemic shutdown. That trend still applies.